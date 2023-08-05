I don’t know about you, but change is not something that is usually easy for me. I tend to like routine and the feeling of security when things stay pretty much the same.
But as we travel through this life, we will undoubtedly encounter some sort of change. Whether it be in our vocation, relationships or any other part of our lives, it will come upon us, welcomed or not.
However, when we do face this basic fact of life, one thing is certain: God never changes. Proof of this comes from the Lord himself as he says in the Old Testament book of Malachi 3:6, “For I am the Lord. I do not change.” And in the New Testament book of Hebrews 13:8 it says that Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.
So when we are hit with a change of any kind, we can always look to him to be a constant in our lives because his love for us never changes and his faithfulness is a given.
Therefore, that can be our source of security and comfort no matter what may come upon us. Knowing that he is a steady, consistent part of our lives, a solid rock that will never let us down, we can trust our unchanging Father in our changing world!
