We are pleased to present a new, irregularly scheduled feature: Ask Gran Flanders.
Dear Gran: My wife and I have been married for 12 years, are the parents of two lovely children, and are very happy with our lives. But lately I’ve been noticing my wife has been making decisions unilaterally, without my input. Like buying drapes for the family room, chairs for the rec room and commode covers for the bathrooms. Should I be worried? — Worry Wart
Dear Walt: Twelve years, two kids and you’re still wondering, “Who’s the Boss?” Hike up your Big Boy Pull-Ups and quit worrying about things out of your control. You should be thanking the good Lord above you don’t have to concern yourself with such mundane things as commode covers. Put your old lady on a pedestal and quit your goldang whining!
Dear Gran: My husband and I just celebrated our golden wedding anniversary. We have four grown children, six beautiful grandbabies and a cocker spaniel. My husband has always busied himself with little projects, but has recently been spending all of his days feeding and caring for his yard birds. Cardinals, chickadees, finches and sparrows, they all flock to his feeders, poop all over my deck, leave bird seed everywhere and generally act like they’re wild. The birds that is, not my husband. Is this some sort of change of life thing going on? — Harried Wife
Dear Harriet: Yep, sure enough, your hubby likes his birds better than you. But think about it: The birds don’t nag him about leavin’ his undies on the floor right next to the hamper, they don’t say nuttin’ about drinking beer in his skivvies whilst surfin’ the net and last I checked they don’t insist on watching them dadgum “Property Brothers” when there’s a football game on! But don’t be worryin’ none about your old man runnin’ off to join an aviary; you still have things goin’ for you. You still got them see-through bloomers in the bottom drawer?
Dear Gran: My grandparents are both over 70, but I’ve been noticing that they sometimes seem in a hurry for my mom and I to leave when we come to visit them on Saturday nights, and I’ve also seen wine bottles in the trash. Do you think they just want to go to bed early? Should we be more considerate of their time? — A Grand Granddaughter
Dear Granddaughter: Over 70, huh? Well, by rights they should be locked up in an old folks home, right? Wake up and smell the coffee sweetie, your kinfolk ain’t in the grave yet! And I’ll bet they ain’t tuckered out from watchin’ Lawrence Welk reruns on the tube, either. Maybe they just wanted to go to bed for some extracurricular activity, or maybe they wanted a good night’s sleep to go hiking the next day or maybe they like to get in a few laps around the block before breakfast. You ought to be thankful you have grandparents who are still able to enjoy life. Many of my friends ain’t around to be savoring their golden years. Let me know what they’re drinkin’ and I’ll send ‘em a case!
Dear Gran: I’m worried about my wife. We’ve been married for 38 years, and are empty-nesters. Lately I’ve noticed she spends all of her time talking on the phone to her girlfriends, pretty much ignoring me. I admit I’m not as good looking as I was in my 20s, and I guess I’ve put on quite a few pounds, but whatever happened to ‘love, honor and obey’? — Exasperated Earl
Dear Ernie: Let’s see: 38 years plus 50 pounds equals … a dingbat! Since where do you get off thinkin’ you’re God’s gift to women? How many times you go golfing in a week? How many loads of laundry have you done … ever? Uh-huh … thought so! Love, honor and obey is just silliness if you don’t back it up! Take your love-mate out to dinner, buy her roses, tell her you love her, ya’ goldang ninny! And if you’re too dense to see the writin’ on the wall, don’t say old Gran Flanders didn’t warn ya!
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
