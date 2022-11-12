Many of us are looking for answers to feeling and being overworked. The workplace has become stressful and frustrating, in many cases.We are not sure if we are depressed, burned out, or just need an entire weekend’s worth of sleep. While they might seem roughly the same at times, the difference between each directly influences how you deal with them.
Burnout is the feeling of disinterest or lack of motivation from prolonged and disproportionate stress. Stress itself is the feeling of unmanageable circumstances or loss of control. Symptoms of stress and burnout may be more temporary. It’s plausible your burnout will improve if you take extended breaks and add things to your daily and weekly routine that you enjoy doing.
In regard to stress and burnout, research shows that both have manageable symptoms that stem from breakdowns in your work and life balance. Learning to deal with these issues effectively is imperative in maintaining your energy, motivation, mental health and overall well-being.
Recommendations for managing stress and burnout include:
• Taking a break. Whether it is a scheduled vacation or 15 minutes away from your computer, the time you allow yourself to separate from the stressful situation can help you recharge.
• Setting boundaries to benefit you. Set a specific time to be finished working for the day and challenge yourself to stick to that schedule. If you don’t eat lunch or eat something quickly at your desk, try to take a 10 minute walk. Be sure to take your breaks and practice taking your mind off your stressors.
• Be kind to yourself. Prioritize your self-care. It’s important to develop good sleep habits and healthy nutrition, as well as making time for social connection, exercise, and activities that promote tranquility like meditation or mindfulness. If you are only getting six hours of sleep a night, work toward 7. Stress eating? Plan for your snacks so you are not reaching for the sweet or salty foods.
Depression is defined as a mood disorder, characterized by unrelenting feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, irritability, exhaustion, loss of interest and more. Unlike stress and burnout, depression does not always have a cause. Stress can facilitate depression, but the symptoms can last for much longer after the stressor is no longer present. Depression is a serious condition in which you need to seek professional help.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.