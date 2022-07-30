It feels like everything wrong, at present, is an indirect result from the pandemic’s ugly reign. In a span of two short years, the world has been flipped on its head. This global topsy-turvy is hard to ignore. There are many businesses that have yet to recover fully and there are businesses that won’t. When discussing an event so significant and catastrophically consequential in its garbling of globalization, is it any surprise that the hiring process has also become confused?
There’s a type of unemployment that makes up part of the baseline number. It’s called frictional unemployment; it consists of people in the midst of switching jobs. It’s a natural part of the unemployment numbers and will never be eliminated. During the Great Resignation, which lasted from the fall of 2021 through the spring of 2022, job hopping was a real issue for employers. It was worrisome to many small business owners that their faithful few employees would leave their employment in hopes of greener pastures.
The problem that we are currently facing isn’t that people are switching jobs, but rather that their job offers are often revoked. Many times they have already handed in their resignation and are making important decisions about the job “switch.”
Why would a job market with incredibly low unemployment numbers shift to closing opportunities in a matter of weeks? As Sid Upadhyay, the co-founder and CEO of Wizehire points out, “Tech companies were incentivized to grow at all costs, and in a matter of weeks, we’ve moved into a world where we’re focused on resiliency.”
It seems like a mix of low unemployment, higher inflation, and rumors of a recession have fueled the current situation. Sectors with the strongest links to finance and technology will likely see the most impacts from this ugly phenomenon. The U.S. tech sector has laid off more than 30,000 employees so far in 2022. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft and Google are slowing their hiring down and bracing for a recession. Amazon, with 1.6 million employees, is the largest employer in the tech industry. They announced in April they are overstaffed and are reevaluating hiring.
If you are thinking that a current position looks better than where you have worked for years, think again. Remember, no matter where you work, each place comes with its own set of problems. And proceed with caution no matter where you apply.
Do all that you can to stay informed. Punctual and effective communication is key to ensuring any hiring process goes smoothly. It’s bad enough if people lose their job offer, but it’s much worse if they don’t know.
Heidi Shadel is a Cumberland business owner and graduate of Frostburg State University with a master’s degree in business administration. Connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on Twitter at Heidi Shadel @heidiann73 or email her at heidi@atr-hr.com.
