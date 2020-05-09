Your birth-time star is one whose distance from the Earth is so remote that this star’s light began its travel through space about the time of your birth and has just arrived.
Example — if you were 45 years old, a star that is 45 light years away is your birth-time star. (So about the time that you were born (about 1975), light from this star left its glowing surface and is just reaching the Earth.) If there is no star to match your age, just pick the star whose distance is closest to your age as your birth-time star.
As your age increases, you will have different birth-time stars. The below stars are bright stars visible to your eye and seen from our Tri-State area.
I have also listed some conspicuous stars beyond 100 light years away. There are many more stars within 100 light years, but these fainter stars require a telescope to be seen.
• Sirius, the night’s closest and brightest star at a distance of 9 light years. Sirius is seen from January to April evenings.
• Procyon (the Little Dog star), a neighbor to Sirius at 11 light years away. Procyon is seen in the evenings with Sirius.
• Altair in the Summer Triangle at 17 light years away. Altair is seen in the evenings from May through December.
• Vega, brightest star of Summer Triangle at 25 light years away. Vega is seen in the evenings when Altair is visible.
• Fomalhaut, the mouth of the Southern Fish also at 25 light years, seen only on fall evenings in the South.
• Pollux, the brightest star of Gemini at 34 light years away. Pollux is seen on winter and spring evenings.
• Arcturus, the brightest spring evening star that lies along curve of Big Dipper’s handle at 37 light years distant.
• Capella, the ‘golden goat star’ seen in fall, winter and spring evenings, at 42 light years away.
• Castor, the head of the mortal Gemini twin, seen on winter and spring evenings at 52 light years away.
• Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus, the Bull, seen on fall and winter spring evenings at 67 light years away.
• Alphecca, the central jewel of the northern crown in spring and summer evenings at 75 light years.
• Mizar, the bend in the Big Dipper’s handle (and a visible double star) at 78 light years. (seen all year long)
• Regulus, the head of Leo, seen on winter and spring evenings at 79 light years.
• Algol, the eclipsing double star in Perseus, seen in fall through spring at a distance of 93 light years.
• Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, is 250 light years away and is seen on spring evenings south of Arcturus.
• Polaris, our North Star at the end of the Little Dipper’s handle, is 450 light years away and seen all year long.
• Betelgeuse, the pinkish star in Orion’s shoulder, seen in winter and early spring at 500 light years
• Antares, the pinkish star in the head of the Scorpion, is seen on summer evenings at a distance of 600 light years.
• Rigel, the bluish white star in Orion’s foot, seen on evenings with Betelgeuse and is about 900 light years away.
• Deneb, the dimmest of the Summer Triangle’s bright stars is about 2,000 light years away and seen in summer/fall.
MIDWEEK SKY SIGHTS: Sunrise at 6:02 a.m., midday 1:11 p.m., sunset at 8:20 p.m. and sunlight lasts 14 hours, 18 minutes.
Brilliant Venus sets about 10:50 p.m., Jupiter rises about 1 a.m., Saturn about 1:15 a.m. and Mars at 2:40 a.m.
