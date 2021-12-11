How did we first keep track of the passage of days? Archaeologists pointed to scratches on bones that might have corresponded to the moon’s phases. It was only in the 16th century that printed calendars became widely available. Before this, early people used the moon’s cycle of phases (29.5 days) for their months. Unfortunately, this didn’t fit neatly into our year of 365.26 days, as lunar 12 months of 354 days falls short of our year length by 11 days. This led to the need to add an extra month to our calendar. This is what the Jewish and early Roman calendar does.
But what did early preliterate people do (with no numbers past 20) to keep time of the year? Answer: They noted that the sun’s rising and setting points changed with the seasons. During winter and spring, the sun’s rising point crept to the left; during the summer and fall, the sun’s rising and setting points crept to the right. The motion of the sun’s setting point went in the opposite direction. As the rising or setting points seemed to be at a standstill, they labeled these dates as solstices; the date when the sun was the farthest north the date was labelled the winter solstice (the start of winter) and the date when the sun was the farthest south was labelled the summer solstice. The equinoxes fall on the days half way between the solstices — March 21 and Sept. 23.
The winter solstice occurs about Dec. 21, the first day of winter, and the summer solstice falls on June 21, the first day of summer. These dates may vary by a day due to leap year when we add an extra day to the end of February. Our seasons are caused by the Earth’s axis’ tilt. On the first day of spring and fall, our part of the world is neutral, neither tilted toward nor away from the sun. On both of these dates, the northern and southern hemispheres receive an equal amount of the sun’s radiation. These positions are called equinoxes as daylight and night on these days are nearly balanced at about 12 hours each. The three most famous ancient structures where the sun allowed early people to learn the times of the year are below.
1. Stonehenge (England) was a collection of massive stones outside of Salisbury presently arranged in a horseshoe-like formation with critical openings that allowed an observer in the middle to observe the sun’s rising on the first day of summer (English call this mid-summer) and the first day of winter (mid-winter) as well as the extreme positions of the moon along the horizon. Stonehenge was erected in three stages and was surrounded by a large circular ditch. The mid-summer rise appeared near the Heel Stone.
2. Chicken Itza (Mexico) consists of a nine-stepped pyramid that’s 79 feet high, also known as El Castillo. Atop is a two-story temple. This structure is known as Kukulcan. The total number of steps, including the steps leading to the temple, is 365, the number of days in a year. One side of its square base points to the mid-summer sunset, the other to the mid-winter sunrise. At the equinoxes, the sun’s shadow as it gets lower descends down the edge of the steps to mimic the slithering of a snake. This represents the luminous body of the snake god Kulukan, the feathered serpent. Kulukan is the Mayan version of the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl, connected with the planet Venus, their god of War.
3. The Great Pyramid of Giza (Egypt), the only surviving wonder of the ancient world. All pyramids there are aligned to the compass directions. The Great Pyramid’s construction began 20 years prior to the Pharaoh Khulu’s death in the 26th century BCE. There were 2 million limestone blocks weighing 2 to 15 tons each. The idea was that after the pharaoh’s death, he would glide along the pyramid’s sides to ascend to a circumpolar star (stars that never set where he would remain forever). There are two long shafts from the king’s chamber — one to the current North Star (then Thuban) in the star group Draco and the southern shaft toward the star Alnitak in Orion’s belt.
