Wandering through a ravaged wheat field
Toward a wood —
A wood touched but by God.
From the crackle of the parchment wheat
I moved to scuffle and flurry
In dried leaves strewn on
Iron-frost ground.
Have you ever tracked through dying leaves
Of dying summer
Of dead spring?
A stifled energy filters forth –
Barely suppressed excitement,
A sudden smack-in-the-face of color,
Of sound,
Of geese fleeing south.
In screaming silent trumpets
Summer goes down to glory.
‘Twas then I found the path.
It stumbled off, barely traced,
By frost-licked groves of May-apples,
Through tangled brown lace of wild grape,
And blackberries;
Into ice-tipped brookside marshes,
Catkins and alders –
Always vanishing into forest faint
With bloody scarlet.
This was in the fall,
When summer sobbed at leaving,
And winter nightly managed to
ease
her
foot
in
the
door.
This was in the fall,
When leaves strained, clutched,
Lost their grip,
And eased down
To the ground.
Days of such glassy clearness
That the ice-blue of the heavens
Sank low and shivered on treetops.
This was in the fall
When fruits were canned,
And meat smoked for winter store;
When hickory, chestnuts and black walnuts
Tumbled chilly from baskets on the hearth;
Almost leaping into the roasting shovel,
They basked so grateful in the heat
That would crack their skins
And betray their hearts to exulting children.
‘Twas then I found the path,
With arms full of indigo,
And sassafras to boil for brown,
Wild onions to flavor winter stews,
And the odd shriveled apple overlooked
By squirrels.
I wondered how long this path had giggled
At me,
unseen.
I wondered where it led,
And where its starting-point,
Who it daily or yearly bore,
And why they dared
Decipher all its maze.
And why…
Why it drew me so,
And bid me follow, dreamy-eyed…
To lay my burden down
And trace my feet, with trance-like trust,
Along its faint imprinting.
It beckoned silent,
And made the choosing mine.
But though I longed to reach its end
(Or even gain a halfway point),
I knew my time lay otherwhere –
Lay otherwhere than this.
I am not free to follow fancies,
Nor to fashion dreams.
And so…
And so I turned away,
To cross the field and country lane
That trickles past my door.
I will go back, someday, I think.
A day like this, perhaps – perhaps…
With just such tingle in the air,
And leaves of just these colors –
And smell of woodsmoke –
That the day must have!
Perhaps that day
I’ll trace the trail,
If only for a little way.
A mile or two, perhaps,
And then
Come back for winter once again.
I think I will be different then.
Or maybe
I am now…
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
