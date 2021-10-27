My mother was an astonishing woman. She had a singing voice like spun crystal, an adaptable temperament which allowed her to be contented in any situation, and a wit which came across brilliantly in speaking or writing. She also had bad knees, a weight problem and terrible teeth.
Guess which three I inherited?
Teeth are a necessity if you don’t want to live on gruel and hominy grits all your life. I have worked tirelessly to maintain proper tooth fitness, brushing, flossing, rinsing, having annual checkups, making sacrifices to Orthodontia, the Goddess of Oral Health. No soap. My teeth might as well be made of cotton candy for all the good they do me.
I am from the generation that received silver fillings in my cavities, apparently cutting edge technology at the time, but one of those innovations which has proved to be disastrous in hindsight.
As my dentist has informed me, silver fillings contract when they encounter cold foods — say ice cream, popsicles or lemonade — and then expand when they encounter hot foods — like, well, pretty much anything cooked. This constant expanding-and-contracting over a lifetime causes the tooth in which the filling is nestled (usually a molar) to eventually develop tiny fissures or cracks all throughout its sensitive little tooth body. Then one day, when you’re minding your own business, munching on a hard candy or even a not-so-hard candy — TSHHH! (I’m trying to phonetically make a shattering noise. Bear with me.) Your tooth splinters into a bazillion pieces, lodging minuscule bits into your Tootsie Roll so that it crunches — which Tootsie Rolls are not supposed to do — until you realize what has happened and stop chewing.
In this day and age, the remedy for the shattered tooth is to place a crown on it. This procedure sounds far more regal than it is. (Or perhaps not — I wasn’t paying attention — but I didn’t hear any trumpet music.) This pleasant little enterprise begins with the inevitable shots, which every dentist has been trained to give as painlessly as possible.
Apparently there was a slight typo in the manual.
In reality, all dentists take their training at the Marquis de Sade School of Dentistry, where they are drilled (get it?) in the various methods of delivering as much anguish to the human mouth as they can muster. (Apparently this is to prepare them in case they are ever cast in the Laurence Olivier role in “Marathon Man.”) The dentist will swab your gums with something which is supposed to “numb” them, but mostly just makes your saliva taste like Roundup. Then he/she studies a diagram that details where the most acute nerve endings reside, so they know where to aim.
Finally, a needle roughly the length of the Empire State Building is inserted into your defenseless gum. The result is a mind-splintering anguish which shoots through your entire skull, causing your brain to implode, which is why you are incapable of protesting at the enormity of your dental bill 20 minutes later.
My dentist does not do root canals, so before I can participate in the “coronation” I have to visit an endodontist to have this procedure accomplished. (“Endodontist” sounds more like some sort of proctologist, but fortunately it is not. Or maybe it isn’t fortunate. I can’t imagine that what a proctologist does is much worse.) Here more shots are administered in the same debilitating fashion, and once you are incapacitated, the doctor begins digging into your gum until he strikes oil or China, whichever comes first. (I think he once found Becky Thatcher and Tom Sawyer, he was in there so long.)
Lying back facially numb in an uncomfortable chair (which always seems to have been built for someone about 20 inches taller than me) can be in itself an unpleasant experience, regardless of what is going on in your mouth. If you look straight up, you find yourself in rather awkward proximity to the nose of the endodontist, who is, after all, nearly a stranger. You haven’t been this close to another human besides your significant other since you played Spin the Bottle in middle school. You have to keep your mouth open at a width suitable for sword-swallowing, because if you let it close even just a little you might wind up with a hole in your lip, and not one created for inserting a gold ring or diamond stud. You can’t read a book because holding it up at the necessary angle would block the doctor’s light (I’ve tried). And conversation is clearly a non-starter.
So I hum.
Broadway, Christmas carols, pop music — anything that comes to mind. I don’t know that it qualifies as humming, because my mouth is obviously not closed at the time — but it’s a sort of a pitched buzzing noise which issues from the back of my throat, producing what is vaguely recognizable as a tune. It took a few tries before I could manage not to choke on my own saliva — dental saliva vacuums are notoriously inefficient — but eventually I got the knack.
The doctor was startled for a few moments, but finally got into the spirit of the thing and began humming along when he recognized a song. After a while hygienists were coming in from other examination rooms to make requests, and once we got a quartet going on “Fade to Black” by Metallica which was quite respectable. It made the time pass more quickly.
Returning to my own dentist for the final “crowning” was a bit of an anticlimax, although he did his best. The crown was marched ceremonially into the room on a red velvet cushion, with hygienists genuflecting in the hallway and a proper reverence demonstrated by the doctor. He lifted it with due veneration from its nest and jammed it onto the stump which was somehow still left in my mouth after all that drilling and digging, and I am once again able to eat something besides cottage cheese, which is a relief.
But when I get the endodontist bill, I think I’ll send one back to him with a fee for “Entertainment.” And suggest he invest in a better saliva sucker. No one wants to hear gargling in the middle of “Stairway to Heaven.”
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
