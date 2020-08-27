The Times-News recently published an editorial and a reader commentary supporting the United States Postal Service. Although not opposed to the USPS, I must disagree with both the tone and premise of both pieces. The reader commentary states that the USPS is “mandated by our constitution.” That statement is wrong. Article 1 Section 8 of the constitution reads: “The Congress shall have power … To establish post-offices and post roads:” This merely authorizes Congress to create a postal system.
Both opinion pieces argue that the postal system is essential, especially in rural areas. At one time, the Pony Express was “essential.” I doubt that anybody alive today mourns the demise of the Pony Express. Why?
Better means of delivering the mail emerged. We currently have phones, email, electronic banking, FedEx, UPS, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and many other interpersonal communication delivery services. There is a reason for calling traditional mail “snail mail.” That is a derogatory description for the functioning of the “beloved” and “cherished” institution described in the reader commentary. So why hasn’t anybody else started delivering mail?
“The USPS actually has two legally enforced monopolies per Title 39 of the US Code. One is over the delivery of anything defined as a “letter,” which is within certain size and weight limits. The second is over the use of your mailbox. That is correct: there are criminal violations if anyone puts anything in your mail box that is not U.S. government approved “mail.” The U.S. is the only country that I know of having that latter monopoly, while most countries (including all 27 member EU countries) have done away with the first, the delivery monopoly.” (Cornell Professor, Richard Geddes) Why not eliminate these monopolies so every American citizen can find out for themselves if the USPS is essential?
Both opinion pieces compare the USPS to national defense. The reader commentary compares it to the Army and National Guard. The CNHI editorial compares it to the Department of Defense. None is valid. Why? If the National Guard, Army, or the Department of Defense defends any part of the country, the entire nation benefits. If the USPS delivers my letter to the addressee, I benefit and, possibly, the addressee benefits but no one else. Mail delivery is primarily a private transaction. National defense is a classic public good. Besides, both writers assert that the goal is to make the USPS profitable. Not true. The goal is to make it less of a financial black hole, that is, to reduce the perennial multi-billion dollar losses the USPS incurs through increased efficiency.
The reader commentary decries the removal of some mail processing equipment and public mailboxes. The Cumberland post office used to sort mail. My understanding is that it no longer does that. Cumberland mail is sorted elsewhere. The Cumberland post office probably had a high-speed computer-controlled sorting machine. Doesn’t it make sense to redeploy that expensive machine instead of letting it sit idle in Cumberland?
Finally, both articles argue that postal operational changes are politically motivated. They are probably right! What’s wrong with that? For decades the Democratic Party has been trying to make voting easier by instituting early voting, no ID requirements, expanded mail-in voting, registration at state motor vehicle departments, etc. That strategy is said to favor Democratic candidates. As the CNHI editorial correctly states, the USPS is an agency of the federal government’s executive branch.
Why shouldn’t the current executive employ his authority over that agency to alter its function to favor his reelection?
After all, what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Mick Bloom
LaVale
