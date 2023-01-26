I am beginning to change my mind about snow.
Yes, I know you are all tickled to hear this. My relatives are grinning, “I told you so” and my two readers are thinking back to my past paeans of praise for the white stuff and are exulting “It’s about time!”
OK, so I admit it: I’ve changed. As one gets older, one sees things from an altered perspective. Perhaps it is the wisdom which comes with experience — after all, you can’t live for over six decades without having your outlook influenced by work, love, health, parenting, struggle and loss. I just don’t think it’s possible.
“When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child.” Isn’t that what the Bible says in 1 Corinthians Chapter 13? Whether we are Christians or not, those words resonate with us, because, as time passes we find them to be true. Life changes you. It can’t help but do so.
As a kid, I used to love snow. I mean LOVE snow! Not just because of the promise of a day off school — rare in those years when we walked to school through ANYTHING! — but also because of snow’s magic. And it IS magical, truly. But for me as a child, it was Wonderland.
Suddenly the world sank into obscurity beneath a whispery gauze duvet, grew hushed, grew simple. Even the ugly became pristine and glittered. It wasn’t nature’s death, as so many people told me — it was nature’s respite. It’s hard work, leafing and budding and growing toward the sky. Producing grain and fruit and tubers — well, it’s a struggle, it takes effort and determination and energy — like all living does. And just like humans, nature deserves a season of relief.
Then came the laughters — the crowing of children whooshing down the best hills on their Christmas-new Flexible Flyers; the chortles of adults watching their little ones wobble around the ice in their first pair of skates; the grins and cheers as the snowballs hit their targets; the giggles of toddlers hoisted up from carving frosty snow angels. Laughter always makes things magical. Laughter and snow — an inevitable partnering.
And birds — fluttering around the feeder or tapping at the suet we put out to augment their meager winter fare. The deer, cautiously approaching the corn and salt lick, as if unsure of their welcome. The squirrels and rabbits, chipmunks and skunks — just like in one of my favorite childhood books, “Freckles” — they pecked and scrounged, nibbled and chewed, and I believed were grateful, even though they couldn’t show it. They trusted us, and we didn’t disappoint them. It felt embracing and harmonious and right.
In the pink marbled glow of a sunset on snow we ambled contentedly home to Mom and Dad, cookies and hot chocolate. Not from a mix in those days, but made with milk and sugar and cocoa powder — and large, floating marshmallow islands that bobbed on top and hid the chocolate beneath a slowly melting, spreading film, like cream on newly harvested milk. A fire on the hearth — not roaring, but comfortable, as if it had been there since morning and knew the routine. The darkening outdoors glowing blue beyond the windows as the rising moon bathed the world in crystal. And finally to bed, in that stillness which only winter brings — complete and unspoiled, like being wrapped in a snug, child-carefree quilt of silence.
As I grew older and my responsibilities grew deeper, I never lost my love of snow. I still had that same thrill — perhaps muted a bit by practical concerns, but present, nevertheless — as the first flakes began to fall. Even if I knew I had to drive or walk in that cold white, I welcomed it with joy. Its magic wasn’t tarnished for me by the fear of a car accident or a power outage — well, maybe a car accident, and worries about those without shelter or heat or food — but a power outage never worried me. That’s what blankets, firewood, candles and good books are for. I knew I should be anxious for those less well off than I, and I was. But that excitement, that mysterious jolt of joy still hit me right about where my midriff was, and I loved that childlike feeling. Especially at Christmas.
When I had children of my own, the magic came back full-force. To see their wonder, their hysterical joy; to watch their eyes grow round as they flattened noses against windowpanes; to sit in their plastic sleds with them for their first coasts of the season — children reignite the magic, and when it wasn’t entirely lost to begin with, they increase it exponentially.
But now I am older. The children, too. They still like snow, but they don’t sled-ride anymore, and shoveling so they can get out to jobs and college classes has become a gloomy sidekick to the fun. I fear falling more than I did years ago, anticipating the collapse of a hip or a knee, wondering how long I will lie in a drift before someone finds me. Will hubby have a stroke clearing the driveway? Will my eldest launch off the mountain driving to FSU? Will the pipes freeze and burst, flooding the basement — AGAIN?! There are plenty of causes for anxiety as the snow drifts carelessly down, not realizing its impact on the humans beneath.
I used to love snow. Now I am older. Now I have more to lose. Now it is more of a risk. More of a threat. So, inevitably, my perspective has changed:
Somehow, I love snow now MORE THAN EVER! Don’t ask me to explain why, I realize it’s irrational and possibly insane. But I LOVE SNOW! It is white joy, sent from the heavens, free of charge and designed to thrill!
Stop expecting me not to. Stop telling me I’m crazy. Stop assuming that I agree with you. Snow is magic, I love it, and I always will. So there.
Deal with it.
