As the leaves begin to change color in Allegany County and people settle into their fall routines, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is once again in our thoughts. This month, the breast cancer treatment community joins those whose lives have been affected in some way by this disease to remember, be inspired by the strength and the stories of survivors, listen, and reflect.
Thankfully, the survivors are many, and breast cancer mortality has been declining over the past few decades a result of better screening and improved treatment, however, there is still more work that needs to be done.
Disparities in cancer mortality between rural and urban settings are now being explored, with lower cancer survival rates noted in rural areas. An important development in the early stages of the most common breast cancer type, is that we have gotten smarter about our approach, with 70% of women not requiring adjuvant chemotherapy, sparing them unnecessary toxicities.
Just recently, a new drug has been added to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy for high-risk women to improve their disease-free survival. For women with metastatic breast cancer, the use of drugs in combination with endocrine therapy has allowed them to live longer lives. For women with more aggressive breast cancer (Her2 type), five new drug therapies have been approved in just the last two years, allowing us to provide many more treatment options for these women. That’s a major leap since the first targeted therapy was approved in 1998.
It is helpful to think about beating cancer in two ways. The first is screening. This represents finding cancer as early as possible to avoid more difficult treatments and increase the chances of a cure and long-term survival. That is why it is important to make sure you get your mammogram and talk to your provider about what screening frequency might be best for you. Different organizations vary slightly in their recommendations for screening, but it is especially important to know and understand your own risk. High risk women may need to follow different screening guidelines or undergo additional testing such as breast MRI.
Risk factors for breast cancer include a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, early menarche, late menopause, first child after the age of 30, obesity, some benign breast diseases, dense breasts, hereditary mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, use of certain estrogens, sedentary lifestyle and alcohol.
The second way to think about breast cancer is prevention. What can you do now and in the next few years for yourself and your family to lower your chances of ever getting breast cancer? The answer may be simpler than you think.
Recent data has shown that maintaining a good weight, a healthy diet and exercising routinely can have a dramatic impact on breast cancer risk. Implementing some of these lifestyle changes, may sometimes seem challenging, but I encourage the entire community to get together and help each other with this goal in mind. For both these approaches, everybody can help, and even small changes can go a long way.
Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, director of the breast program,
UPMC Western Maryland Center for Breast Care,
Schwab Family Cancer Center,
Cumberland
