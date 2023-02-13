While the military is focused on foreign objects flying over American and Canadian territory, a more disturbing threat to our national security is occurring on the ground. Federal, state and local governments are behind in their response to the acquisition of American land by people and companies associated with the Chinese government.
The Department of Agriculture is supposed to oversee foreign ownership of U.S. farmland and all such purchases are required by law to be reported to the USDA. It is unclear how much reporting has been done because the USDA’s Farm Service Agency mostly relies on volunteer reporting. That must change.
Constitutional attorney John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute notes, “As of 2021, foreign persons and entities owned 40.8 million acres of U.S. agricultural land, 47% of which was forestland, 29% in cropland, and 22% in pastureland. Foreign land holdings have increased by an average of 2.2 million acres per year since 2015. Foreign countries also own over $7.4 trillion worth of U.S. debt, with Japan and China ranked as (the) two largest foreign holders of our debt.”
A simple web search shows China owns and controls almost 192,000 acres of farmland in the United States. That’s not a large percentage of total farm acreage, but it’s steadily growing.
Some of the land purchases have been near U.S. military bases. What does that tell you?
If balloons traversing the U.S. and Canada are not enough for us to get serious about China’s worldwide effort to replace the United States as a world power, conducting espionage at many levels and what looks like preparations to invade Taiwan as Beijing tests U.S. resolve, then what will get our attention to take stronger countermeasures?
The Chinese Communist Party oppresses its people, controls the press, discriminates against religious believers whose primary faith is not in the regime, refuses to hold fair elections and jails and kills opponents. In this they are not unlike Soviet Russia. They are today’s “evil empire.” Beijing’s aggressive agenda must be opposed, or the threat will spread to the point we might not be able to deter them. Backing measures to keep China from buying up American land is a good place to start, even while monitoring the skies for more balloons.
Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.