Did you know that the Maryland Lawn Fertilizer Law went into effect in October 2013? Homeowners are responsible for applying no more than 0.9 pounds of total nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.
Any fertilizer that happens to fall on a sidewalk or driveway must be swept up and put back on the lawn. Fertilizer may not be used as a de-icer for walkways in winter.
Did you know that best management practices dictate that lawns should be fertilized only when the grass is actively growing? Do not apply any fertilizer between Nov. 16 and March 1.
So do not fertilize in late fall when the grass is about to go dormant or in the hottest and or driest part of the summer.
Did you know that fertilizers sold for lawns in Maryland do not contain any phosphorus? The regular fertilizer (10-10-10) you may have purchased for your vegetable or flower garden contains phosphorus, the middle number, which is there to support blooming. Unless you are establishing a new lawn, your soil probably already contains some phosphorus. Do not use this kind of fertilizer on your lawn. The phosphorus may run off into storm drains and eventually make its way into the Chesapeake Bay where unwanted algal blooms will result. It is wasteful to apply fertilizer on your lawn if heavy rain is predicted. The fertilizer will leach out before the grass has a chance to take it up. The following website will provide information to help you determine how much fertilizer to use for your lawn:
https://mda.maryland.gov/SiteAssets/Pages/fertilizer/HowToFertilizeYourLawn.pdf
Did you know that the recommended mowing height for lawn grasses is higher in summer? Raising the mower blades by ½ to 1-inch higher than you usually cut will help shade the grass roots and conserve moisture in the soil. This will also help to shade out weed seeds from geminating.
Did you know that if your lawn needed to be watered, it should be done in the morning? This will reduce evaporation, so more water reaches the grass roots. To determine if your lawn needs to be watered, look at the color of the leaf blades. If they are a blue-gray color, your lawn is thirsty. If you walk on the lawn and leave “footprints,” it is also a sign your lawn needs to be watered. Alternatively, you might consider allowing your lawn to go dormant during the hottest/driest part of the summer.
Did you know that reducing lawn size will reduce mowing, fertilizing and watering? You can convert low traffic areas into perennial beds of native plants for pollinators. These areas can also be planted with lawn alternatives, such as wild strawberry, wild ginger, common violet, creeping phlox, partridgeberry, or micro clover, to name a few. They are low growing and do not require mowing. These plants are not walkable but provide a groomed look. Avoid using invasives, such as bugleweed, vinca, pachysandra or English ivy.
