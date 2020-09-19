As I might have mentioned in this forum on previous occasions, the writer Dave Barry is a humor genius whose stories I love to read.
So it is with esteemed deference to Dave that I humbly present a version of his famous Mr. Language Person, which I am calling “Mr. Grammar Man.”
MR. GRAMMAR MAN: I’m always hearing people say ‘I could care less.’ Isn’t that wrong?
DEAR READER: Saying “I could care less” instead of the obviously correct “I couldn’t care less” is like wanting to buy a red car but ending up buying a black one; IT’S WRONG!
When you use the phrase correctly it means that, for example, if you hate a TV show, say “Naked and Afraid,” so badly that you don’t even want to hear it discussed in social circles, you might be inclined to say that you “couldn’t care less” about seeing people naked and afraid. In other words, the feelings you have for the TV show are absolutely, positively not there, nada, negatory, zilch, zero.
On the other hand (Tevya used this a lot in “Fiddler on the Roof”), if you use the phrase “I could care less” about seeing nakedly afraid butts with distorted camera images, it means you actually have some feelings left for the show and care at least a little bit. Bogus, people, bogus!
MR. GRAMMAR MAN: I hear people say they are going “to try and do” something; doesn’t that mean they are going to (1) try and (2) actually do the thing, as opposed to just trying?
DEAR READER: Thank you for your highly intelligent, thought-provoking question. We purists of the English language are supremely offended when a person says he or she is going to “try and do” something. Of course, we all know that the proper phrase is “try to do.”
Taken literally, if you say you’re going to “try to move the Statue of Liberty to Texas,” it means you are going to attempt to move Lady Liberty to bunk up with some long-horn steers, which we all know probably will never happen, but you still have the right to try.
On the other hand, if you say you’re going to try, AND actually be successful in budging her, I say good luck … knock yourself out!
MR. GRAMMAR MAN: Why do people say “could of” instead of the correct phrase which is “could have?”
DEAR READER: Short answer … they’re not real bright! Long answer … those unfortunate souls are seriously devoid of proper English training, which includes applying the basic tenets of conjugations and syllabifications which we all learned in the third grade, plus they’re not real bright!
MR. GRAMMAR MAN: What do people mean when they say they “nipped something in the butt?”
DEAR READER: It means they commanded their dog to chase the mailman and rip a piece of his derriere off and chew on it. OK, maybe that one was a bit over the top.
“Nipped it in the bud” is the correct phase and it probably got its start by people pruning their roses or trimming their tree limbs, which has the effect of stopping the growth of said living thing, not to be confused with the growth of the mailman, who may be reconsidering delivering my mail next week.
MR. GRAMMAR MAN: Which is more correct, “the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog” or “the quick brown fox jumped over the reclining dog?”
DEAR READER: This one is tough, but I will attempt to answer it because … I get paid the big bucks to do this stuff.
The lazy dog is not really lazy, he was just on guard duty all night and he is a day-sleeper. The supposedly ‘quick brown fox’ is actually red, not to be confused with the comedian of the same name and star of the fabulously successful sitcom, “Sanford and Son,” which wreaks havoc with all of my animal metaphors.
Thus we conclude this month’s segment, but join us next month when Mr. Grammar Man will answer that age-old question “What is the lazy dog’s real name?”
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on the third weekend of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.