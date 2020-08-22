Music has been constant companion in my life|Bill Crawford | Music is my life

Music is my life. That’s a take-off on a line from an old comedian, Georgie Jessell, who always started his sets by saying “Show business is my life.”
Fact is, Georgie Jessell should have stuck to the family business of digging ditches or painting houses because comedy definitely was not his thing. But someone must have liked the guy because he was always on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” But anyway, I digress.
I’ve always had music in my life. When I was just a toddler my mother would play tunes on the AM radio in the kitchen, and sometimes she’d spin a 78 RPM on the old Victrola, which is why I can still sing most of the verses of Rosemary Clooney’s “Where Will the Dimple Be.”
Growing up in Northwestern Pennsylvania with the Rutowskis, Kalinoskis and Kurtavichs meant listening to the Sunday Morning Polka Party on the radio and enjoying those wonderful old non-PC standards like “Too Fat Polka,” “In Heaven There Is No Beer” and of course, the unofficial state song, “The Pennsylvania Polka.”
As a teen in the ‘60s I was there for some of music’s biggest milestones, like the British invasion that brought us the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits and the Dave Clark Five. I was also around for those nostalgic old classics like “Johnny Get Angry.”
Now for those of you who are especially sensitive to graphic lyrics, I want to give you fair warning that the following lyrics are real, and pretty standard fare in the ‘50s, when men were men and women were not.
“Johnny I said we were through, just to see what you would do. You stood there and hung your head, made me wish that I was dead, oh Johnny get angry Johnny get mad. Give me the biggest lecture I’ve ever had. I want a brave man, I want a cave man, Johnny show me that you care really care for me.”
I’m going to venture that old Johnny would have a tough time getting a date in 2020, but in 1962 the world was his oyster! Now of course Joanie Sommers shares some of the blame for saying she “was through just to see what he would do.” Makes me wonder how any of us are even on this planet if our parents had such bizarre ideas about dating.
I played the drums in the high school band and I loved every minute of it. Technically speaking, I was part of a group of musicians making music together, but in those days, we drummers just loved to bang our drums loudly on the football fields!
We would rehearse a different show for each week of the football season, and I vividly recall playing “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets one week, which was recorded in 1955, but was still popular in 1964.
I sailed into the ‘70s with hundreds of new songs filling my cranial crater every month, but my music tastes expanded somewhere along the way, and I started including classical music. I started out with Sergei Rachmaninoff and found that I only cared for the slow, or adagio pieces from Claude Debussy, Pieter Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and a merry band of now-deceased souls.
Then I moved on to smooth jazz, and I am truly at peace with that musical genre. Now my ever-lovin’ country-lovin’ spouse calls my smooth jazz something akin to fingernails scraping on a blackboard, but what does she know? Anyway, just to be safe, I’m not telling Steve Cole, Brian Culbertson or Patti Austin what Mrs. C. said!
Today I have 1,437 songs on my iTunes site (which my children tell me is outdated, but what do they know?), including some Steven Halpern just in case I need help falling asleep. But only two of them are what we used to call country-western (see Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash): my wife’s two favorites by Vince Gill (“When Love Finds You”) and Tracy Byrd (“Keeper of the Stars”).
The reason I have country music on my site, even though I can’t stand today’s country music, is simple: I love my music, but I love my wife even more.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on the third weekend of each month.
