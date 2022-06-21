Music is my life. That’s a spin-off from an old comedian, Georgie Jessell, who used to throw the original line into his sets on the “Ed Sullivan Show” crowing that “…show business is my life.”
For those of you too young to remember Ed Sullivan, he hosted a variety show on Sunday nights on one of the two channels our TV received when the antenna was still doing its job on our roof. This was in the old days, historically occurring between covered wagons and station wagons.
But to keep from further boring you, “music is my life” is the theme of this column, and no truer words have I ever spoken. Music floats my boat, gets me out of bed many mornings, fills my life with happiness and my ears full of melodies. And it all started with Shelley Fabares’ “Johnny Angel” around 1962, which I thought were just the most beautiful sounds to which my ears had ever been treated!
In another column I mentioned that I played the drums in the high school band and that it was one of my greatest passions. But putting on my headset and immersing myself in one or a couple of dozen of my 1,453 favorite songs is nirvana for me; oldies, smooth jazz, classical … I love them all.
I had a morning newspaper route in high school, which rolled me out of bed at 4 a.m. six days a week and back into bed at 5:30 a.m. for two more hours of sleep before trudging off to school five of those days.
The route was pretty easy for a teenager, so to break up my boredom I relied on my six-transistor, battery-operated radio, tuned to either WBZ in Boston or WLS in Chicago. Those channels were almost always available for early-rising teens and brought me enough of a music fix to survive 24 hours of boring teachers and semi-boring parents!
In those days, at that time of day, those stations supplied a steady diet of artists such as The Beatles, Dave Clark Five, Elvis, The Byrds, Mamas and Papas and literally dozens of hit-cranking groups pumping pure pleasure to my brain.
My earphone (no headphones in 1965) limited my music to one ear so as not to annoy my customers and left the other one peeled for barking dogs, shrieking cats and tumbling trash cans. But in between the sounds of that pre-dawn cacophony came the best music ever recorded!
I’ve always been a sucker for ballads, so The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” was OK, but not as good as “Michelle.” The DC5 certainly made a lot of rockin’ tunes that I loved, but none as pretty as “Because.” The Mamas and Papas were basically a ballad group and their harmonizing on their hits “California Dreaming” and “Monday, Monday” were special treats for my mind!
After graduating from my paper route to a printing job, I found the Doobie Brothers’ music (“Real Love”) was a perfect way to assuage my periodic boredom and fill me with the greatest electronic keyboard sounds I had ever heard.
I saw “The Graduate” around ’67 or ’68 and fell in love with Katherine Ross, but not as much as with Simon and Garfunkel’s “Scarborough Fair,” which I still consider to be the greatest musical piece of my era.
I also have hundreds of non-ballad tunes in my repertoire that have been holding their own in my brain for a good 60 years, and which show no signs of ever disappointing me. Everything Carly Simon has recorded works for me, as well as the few Cass Elliot melodies she recorded before her premature death. The Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love” still stirs my embers, and almost everything the Eagles and Earth, Wind and Fire have recorded is pleasant to my senses.
Way back in the ‘70s, I was kind of partial to the country music of the day, which is how Patsy Cline found a way into my heart with “Sweet Dreams.”
The above sampling is in no way completely representative of my musical tastes, but the editor gets the last note here when she sings “I Only Have Eyes For You” (Flamingos) and 704 words!
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
