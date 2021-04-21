Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.