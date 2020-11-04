Outside my window, the autumn-blue sky slides along a cloud or two with a breeze just shy of nippy. The late-season sun warms, but does not burn, and those branches still clutching frantic brown leaves whip and thresh against the thieving wind. The house is quiet — not a quiet of peace, but a still tension which clenches the teeth and tightens the neck muscles before it lets briefly go, only to grip again. My ridiculous lunch of impulse foods — Goldfish crackers and a Snicker’s Bar — is, not surprisingly, unhappy on my stomach.
As I write this, millions of Americans are standing in lines to cast their votes in the most momentous election of our nation’s history. Vast forces have collided to catapult America into chaos, into fury, into despair. I try to settle down to a new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” but find myself pacing and muttering and resisting the urge to turn on the news. It is too early for any election returns, and I’m not sure I can bear them when they come.
How did we arrive at this pass? How did we become the angry, chasms-between-us people we are today? How could this be the same people who joined together to fight a Revolution and create a nation; who ended the injustice of slavery and tried, haltingly, to remedy its tarnished after-effects; who sought the moon and the stars and taught a blighted planet that there is hope for humanity? How can this be America? And how will we mend, heal, regroup, reform, reunite?
I don’t know the answers to some of these questions — and others I’d rather not address, since it would only cause more controversy. But this I will say: there is a bitter, acrid taste in this nation’s mouth right now, a sensation I don’t remember feeling since the 1960s.
I heard a gentleman on NPR this morning, a Mr. Eric Lui, who heads something called the Citizen University of the Aspen Institute. His was a voice of sanity and compassion in a nightmare sea of vitriol. He called on Americans not to dehumanize one another by demanding “Why did you vote for that person? Why did you do something so stupid?” He suggests instead that we ask others what has happened in their lives to shape the choices they have made in this election. And it may be that afterward we may be able to feel sad or pitiful for that person, but perhaps not furious or hostile. Because no one can truly know the inner life of another soul, nor what knocks, what hugs, what beatings or what mountaintops life has dealt them which have fixed their view to one focused point.
Mr. Liu allows that there’s room for anger, for pain. But part of citizenship should be that you don’t just vent, but that you “vent with intent” — with an eye to producing something constructive from your hurts. The problem isn’t that we as Americans are having too many arguments, but that the arguments we are having are stupid, says Mr. Liu. We need to hold arguments which are based on history, on intelligent discussion, on dispassionate analysis, and not on simple outrage. On both sides. We come into the civic discourse as “feeling, hurting, loving, hoping human beings who want to be the heroes of our own stories.” We have to acknowledge that this is true of all of us, those we agree with and those we don’t.
Even in America, people cannot claim that freedom and rights don’t bring some measure of responsibility. “The only people who get rights unchecked, without any responsibility, are toddlers and sociopaths,” says Mr. Liu. “The rest of us ... recognize that this is just about grownups taking some responsibility for how you move in the world. And when you just disregard it in a bout of selfish, hyper-individualism, that’s not conservative, or liberal, it’s just not productive. Rugged individualism never got a barn raised, never got a field cleared, never got a schoolhouse built..The only good things that have happened have happened because people came together, they took responsibility for each other and with each other.”
It is difficult to see our way ahead, beyond all the strife and bellicose screaming, and the perspectives separated by ideological oceans. But maybe this upheaval has a purpose; perhaps it will serve to sharpen our priorities and help us consider what really matters in our nation and to our planet. This tipping point in our country, this crisis in our republic, this cataclysm in our world can be seen as an opportunity, a jumping-off point for a determined, deliberate journey into a brighter tomorrow. If we have to see agency or purpose in this mess, perhaps we can suspect that some “Higher Power” — God, Mother Nature, the Universe, Bill Nye the Science Guy — has created this would-be Armageddon to knock some sense into our heads.
Mr. Liu thinks so: “What’s amazing and exciting and should be empowering to so many of us right now is that we are attempting something that has never been done in human history, and that is to make earth’s first mass, multi-racial, democratic republic. No other country has tried to nail all four of those marks. To have all that work at once would be a freaking miracle. We have a shot right now to prove whether this is possible.”
No matter where we’re from, we all claim America. If we can go on claiming it, on this Election Day and every day hereafter, maybe there is hope for us. We can all agree on certain points: love for our families, hope for the health and safety of our planet, dreams for our children’s futures, the need for nourishing food and clean water, shelter, clothing, education and health care. Let’s start from there. How we arrive at all those things for all Americans (and maybe, someday, for all the word’s people) is the challenge. Screaming and finger-(or gun-) pointing, intimidation and lies — none of this helps. It only dehumanizes us one from another and makes it acceptable to hate. Let’s start from the most basic truth — that we are all human, we all think, we all feel, we all need. If we can acknowledge that about each other, the rest won’t be easy — but maybe, just maybe, it will be possible.
If a foreign nation were dropping bombs on our cities and slaughtering our people, we’d band together to face the threat. If interstellar aliens suddenly targeted our planet, countries would unite to drive off the foe. If we can see the common enemies as hunger, disease, pollution, war, injustice, inequality, cruelty, hatred, bigotry and abuse, maybe we can join in a common effort to solve these problems and end their reign of terror. We may not succeed in every aim — but drawing together, if nothing else, will bring warmth to the cold winter we face, and the struggles that lie ahead.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
