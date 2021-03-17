DEAR READERS: Please read the following article by Lauren Quinn of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It was originally published on the website for the university’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (aces.illinois.edu) and also appeared at science site phys.org.
Feed Fido fresh, human-grade dog food to scoop less poopFor decades, kibble has been our go-to diet for dogs. But the dog food marketplace has exploded in recent years, with grain-free, fresh, and now human-grade offerings crowding the shelves. All commercial dog foods must meet standards for complete and balanced nutrition, so how do consumers know what to choose?
A new University of Illinois comparison study shows diets made with human-grade ingredients are not only highly palatable, they’re extremely digestible. And that means less poop to scoop. Up to 66% less.
“Based on past research we’ve conducted, I’m not surprised with the results when feeding human-grade compared to an extruded dry diet,” says Kelly Swanson, the Kraft Heinz Company Endowed Professor in Human Nutrition in the Department of Animal Sciences and the Division of Nutritional Sciences at Illinois, and co-author on the Journal of Animal Science study. “However, I did not expect to see how well the human-grade fresh food performed, even compared to a fresh commercial processed brand.”
Swanson and his team fed beagles four commercially available diets: a standard extruded diet (kibble); a fresh, refrigerated diet; and two fresh diets made using only USDA-certified, human-grade ingredients. These fresh diets include minimally processed ingredients such as beef, chicken, rice, carrots, broccoli and others in small chunks or a sort of casserole. The dogs consumed each diet for four weeks.
The researchers found that dogs fed the extruded diet had to eat more to maintain their body weight, and produced 1.5 to 2.9 times as much poop as any of the fresh diets.
“This is consistent with a 2019 National Institute of Health study in humans that found people eating a fresh, whole-food diet consumed on average 500 less calories per day, and reported being more satisfied, than people eating a more processed diet,” Swanson says.
The researchers also found that the fresh diets uniquely influenced the gut microbial community.
“Because a healthy gut means a healthy mutt, fecal microbial and metabolite profiles are important readouts of diet assessment,” Swanson says. “As we have shown in previous studies, the fecal microbial communities of healthy dogs fed fresh diets were different than those fed kibble. These unique microbial profiles were likely due to differences in diet processing, ingredient source, and the concentration and type of dietary fibers, proteins and fats that are known to influence what is digested by the dog and what reaches the colon for fermentation.”
Health problems in U.K. dogs mirror those in U.S.
Dental disease is the most common health problem in dogs in the U.K., followed by ear infections and obesity, according to a study published in BMC Veterinary Research. Male dogs are at higher risk than female dogs for these and seven other common health problems. “Owners should work closely with their vet to plan appropriate dental and weight-care programs at each visit,” said veterinarian Dan O’Neill, the study’s lead author.
What a pity this study did not determine what these dogs were being fed! There is mounting evidence that popular dog kibble, often recommended and sold by veterinarians, is a major contributing factor to many health issues. Such issues are often quickly resolved — and can often be prevented in the first place — by feeding dogs moist, whole-food diets.
Send questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
© 2020 United Feature Syndicate
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication for UFS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.