If we could shrink the Earth down to the size of a desk globe, the atmosphere on that scale would only be as thick as its protective varnish. Our atmosphere has a mass of 1 millionth that of the Earth’s total mass of 6 x 10 to 24th kilograms. (On Earth’s surface a kilogram has a weight of 2.2 pounds.) A cubic meter of air weighs 2.84 pounds in a modest room (3 meters x 5 meters x 6 meters) with a volume of 90 cubic meters, the weight of the air is 256 pounds.
Most books list the Earth’s atmosphere as having five layers. In the lowest three layers, the temperature versus the altitude alternates from negative to positive slopes. The lowest layer is the troposphere — the weather layer and where airplanes fly: it extends to about 40,000 feet altitude. Half of the Earth’s atmosphere is below 18,000 feet altitude. At the Earth’s surface, a typical temperature is 62 F or 17 C. As we ascend to the top of the troposphere, the temperature plummets to -60 C or -76 F.
The next layer is the stratosphere, where the ozone layer (three oxygens bonded together) absorbs most of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation (9% of the sun’s radiation). The stratosphere extends from about 7.5 miles to 30 miles altitude. The temperature there climbs up to -18 C or 0 F. The temperature rise is due to the absorption of ultraviolet energy by the ozone molecules.
The last layer that we can give temperatures is the mesosphere, which extends from 30 miles to 53 miles in height. Here the air being farther from the Earth’s surface, the temperature drops from (-18 C or 0 F) to (-70 C or -94 F). Above the mesosphere, the air is so thin that temperatures are not meaningful.
The next two layers of the Earth’s atmosphere are the thermosphere (up to 310 miles altitude) and the exosphere (beyond 310 miles). In these last two layers, the few air molecules or atoms merge with hydrogen gas that pervades outer space.
Our Earth’s rotation causes our atmosphere to be broken into six latitudinal cells of prevailing winds. At the equator, hot air rises, creating low pressure. Because of the Earth’s rotation is fastest at the equator, the air displacing creates the Northeast trade winds from latitude 0 to latitude 30 degrees North. (Winds are named from the direction from which they come.) These prevailing winds allowed ships of the early colonial powers to sail to the Caribbean islands.
On the other side of the equator, there were prevailing Southeast trade winds from the equator to latitude 30 degrees south. The temperate cells (from latitude 30 to latitude 60) feature prevailing winds from the west (called westerlies).
This is why weather systems in the continental U.S. tend to move from west to east. A similar cell in the Southern Hemisphere also has prevailing westward winds. This leaves the last cells to be centered at the poles with prevailing east winds or easterlies.
Sky sights ahead
In the second full week of June, dawn begins at 4:35 a.m., sunset is 5:47 a.m., midday is 1:14 p.m., sunset is 8:41 p.m., dusk ends at 9:55 p.m.. giving us 14 hours and 54 minutes of sunlight. Mars is setting around 11 p.m. in the west. Venus sets in the west about 10 p.m. Saturn rises in the east around midnight while bright Jupiter rises about 1 a.m. Both Jupiter and Saturn are best viewed in the southern dawn.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostburg.edu.
