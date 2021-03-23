Many features of our calendar come from the Romans. Our month January comes from janua or “door” from the two-headed god Janus, who looks both forward (toward the new year) and backward (from the past year).
The months originated from Remus, the legendary founder of Rome in 753 BC. He devised a 10-month calendar that ran from March through December. His successor, Numa (715-673 BC), added the months of January and February.
January first was the day when the Roman consuls began their terms of office.
The month February comes from Februa for “means of cleansing” for the purification rituals done during that month.
February, the shortest month, often has the worst weather. When the Julian calendar was set up in the first century BC, days were taken from February to add to July and August. To make up for this reduction of days, an extra day was added
to February every fourth year.
March is named after Mars, the Roman god of War who was also an agricultural deity. In mid March, Daylight-saving time begins in the U.S. Summer Time (European equivalent of daylight time) begins on the last Sunday of March.
April comes from aperire, “to open,” or from the Greek goddess Aphrodite.
May comes from Maia, the goddess of growth.
June’s name comes from Juno, Jupiter’s wife.
July was originally Quintilis, the fifth month but was changed in honor of Julius Caesar. It has 31 days, which are considered more auspicious than months with even number of days.
August was previously called Sextilis, the sixth month, but was changed to August to honor Augustus, Caesar’s successor. Just as in July, months with an odd number of days are favorable.
September was originally the seventh month whose Welsh name stands for “reaping,” while it’s Irish name means ‘mid-autumn’. It was in 1752 that the British converted to the present Gregorian calendar, with Sept. 3 being followed by Sept. 14.
Dates of birth before this change were called “Old Style,” dates after were called “New Style.” The first four U.S. presidents were born under the “Old Style” calendar. This correction was due to the Earth taking 365 days, 5 hours and 48 minutes to orbit the sun (year of the seasons) rather than 365 and a quarter days.
October was originally the eighth month. On the last Sunday of October, European summer time ends. Oct. 31 is the last day of the Celtic year called Samhain. On this evening, Celts believed that there would be a bridge between our world and the spirit world, inviting the departed to visit the living.
November was originally the ninth month. The Welsh month name means “slaughter,” referring to the thinning of the herds; there were too many to be fed during winter. In the United States, Standard Time begins on the first Sunday of November.
December was originally the 10th month; the Irish called this the “Christmas month.”
Sky sights for end of March
Dawn begins at 6 a.m., sunrise at 7:01 a.m., midday at 1:19 p.m., sunset at 7:37 p.m., dusk ends at 8:40 p.m., giving us 12 hours and 36 minutes of sunlight. Bright Jupiter and Saturn are low in SE dawn at 6 a.m.
The moon is just past full in the evening sky. The planet Mars is high over Orion (3 star belt) in the Southwestern dusk.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
