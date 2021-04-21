We have an odd ritual in our house. Maybe others have it too. We speak on behalf of the dog.
She’d be righteously indignant if she had any idea of the sentiments which are being attributed to her. The words that come out of her muzzle through our human translation can be idiotic, embarrassing, self-serving or haughty by turns, and she is none of these. (Well, maybe idiotic. Occasionally embarrassing. Certainly self-serving. But never haughty.) Any situation which involves Bella Moosie in our household can result in her saying outrageous things, and it’s reached the point where we find ourselves responding to each other’s “Moosie Speak” as if we are actually conversing with her.
Example: Dad is making dinner. Bella Moosie sits patiently near the kitchen island, looking as pathetic and emaciated as it is possible for a fat little dog to look, in hopes of largesse.
Dad: “Forget it, Moosie, you’ve already had 4 bites of carrot, 3 whole lettuce leaves and an entire potato.”
Mom (speaking for Moosie): “But Daddy, nobody never feeds me! I’m stahving a’def!” (Moosie speaks only in the strange dialect we’ve invented for her, which is a cross between baby-talk, Scottish brogue and Brooklynese.)
Dad: “How can you be starving? You’ve had enough treats today to feed an army!”
Mom (for Moosie): “But Daddy, I are so drefful sad, a’cause nobody never loves on me, nobody never feeds me, nobody never takes me at walkies, and I drefful lonely. Also, dose treats isn’t ‘nuf, I need ALL da fings!”
Dad: “Forget it! You are already fatter than any dog your breed has a right to be. Your legs are going to buckle!”
Mom (for Moosie): “No, huh-uh, Daddy, I stahving a’def, I wastin’ away at nuffin! See how sadly are my big, brown eyes, and how cute are my floppy ears? I am loving you, Daddy, all da more!”
Dad: “Oh, fine, here’s another carrot!”
Mom (for Mom): “Wow, you sure are a sap!”
Bella Moosie doesn’t even have to be actively doing anything for these conversations to take place.
Example: Bella Moosie is asleep on the sofa, completely hidden under a blanket.
Oldest Son (for Moosie): “Hi Mommy! You can’nt see me a’cause I are a secret doggie!”
Mom: “Are you hiding?”
Oldest Son (for Moosie): “Jes, I are, I are seepin’ underneaf dis here bwinky. Dat’s how come you can’nt see me!”
Mom: “Well, stay warm and have a nice nap!”
Oldest Son (for Moosie): “Awwight, Mommy, and do not a’git dat I are very small and cute!”
We can only hope that folks who encounter us while we’re out walking Bella Moosie don’t hear us very clearly. She “talks” all the way through our rambles.
Youngest Son (for Moosie): “Yook, Mommy, does you see dat dere quirrelly? Him are eat a acorn!”
Mom: “Yes, he is eating an acorn, but don’t you chase him!”
Youngest Son (for Moosie): “Jes, maybe I does, a’cause him yook tasty!”
Mom: “Right — you wouldn’t know what to do with a squirrel if you caught one, thank goodness!”
Youngest Son (for Moosie): “Jes, uh-huh, Mommy, I play at him and make him fink I friendly, den I bite him on his ankle!”
Mom: “That would be a dirty trick!”
Youngest Son (for Moosie): “No, huh-uh, Mommy, all are fair in yuv and quirrelly-chasin’!”
Mom: “And don’t you bark at these other walkers, either.”
Moosie barks viciously and strains at her leash.
Youngest Son (for Moosie): “Jes, uh-huh, Mommy, I bark at dey and bite dey on dere ankles, and den maybe dey might pet me on my furry head!”
Mom: “You’re delusional.”
Youngest Son (for Youngest Son): “Well, you’re carrying on a conversation with a dog, so who’s the delusional one, I’d like to know?”
So yes, we’ve imbued Bella Moosie with a personality and the gift of speech. Although, given what she’s credited with saying, she might not consider it such a gift ...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.