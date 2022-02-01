DEAR READERS: The pet population is on the rise, but with fewer pets per household in 2020 than in 2016, according to a survey by the American Veterinary Medical Association. The AVMA estimates there are 83.7 million dogs and 60 million cats in the United States.
Of households with pets, 56% own just one cat, and 65% own just one dog. Of pets acquired in 2020, an estimated 38% of dogs and 40% of cats were adopted from shelters, while 42% of dogs and 43% of cats came from commercial sellers (JAVMA, Dec. 1).
Some fear that shelters may fill up with surrendered dogs and cats when people go back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately subsides. But there are resources available — which every animal shelter and veterinary practice should be able to provide — to help people leave their animals at home and avoid house-soiling, damage and pet separation anxiety. I also urge one-dog and one-cat homes to adopt another dog or cat for social and environmental enrichment. Details can be found in these posts on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/introducing-a-new-cat and drfoxonehealth.com/post/introducing-a-dog-into-cats-home.
Many people were disturbed when Pope Francis voiced concerns about couples not having children, and about the social and economic ramifications of population declines in some countries. He lamented young couples having “dogs and cats that take the place of children,” according to Washington Post reporter Amy Cheng (“Pope warns of birthrate decline,” Jan. 6). To separate our love for other animals over our love for our own kind, demeaning one and lauding the other, is to deny the illimitable, spiritual nature of love. It is from such love that boundless compassion arises, which is too often deficient in human-centered religious traditions. For details, see my book “The Boundless Circle: Caring for Creatures and Creation.”
The arrival of immigrants to countries with declining populations should ease the demographic concerns the pope raised. The climate crisis means dramatic demographic shifts in populations displaced by floods and droughts, lack of food and internecine strife. The harmful consequences of the Roman Catholic Church banning any “artificial” means of birth control on New Year’s Eve 1930 cannot be denied.
Educated young people are delaying having children, choosing to adopt or, like one couple in my neighborhood, deciding not to bring a child into this chaotic world and instead rescuing animals. My neighbors now have eight rabbits in their loving care as part of their family. Situational ethics, in my opinion, make any criticism or comparison of money spent on animal companions and child care odious at best.
Published in 2015, the pope’s encyclical “Laudato Si” was heralded as a ray of hope by animal and environmental protectionists in its call for compassionate stewardship — where humankind is an integral part of life on Earth, rather than somehow separate and above it.
DEAR DR. FOX: Regarding your recent column about ear problems in dogs, let me share a 40-year-old vignette. I was at an otitis lecture by Dr. Bob Kirk at Cornell University’s vet college. During the Q&A, someone in the lecture hall asked Kirk’s opinion about plucking the hair from dogs’ ears.
His response was that if God put hair in the ears, there is a purpose for it, and we should leave it alone.
I raised my hand and reminded the professor that God invented the wolf, whereas humans developed hairy-eared dogs. I had no idea that Kirk had just become a born-again Christian. He didn’t speak to me for years after that. — Richard Stein, DVM, Bonita Springs, Florida
DEAR R.S.: I appreciate your amusing, but fundamentally disturbing, story. It shows that all beliefs, religious and secular, need to be examined. Progress in society, in science and in human and veterinary medicine is in large part determined by objectivity: an examination of the facts with an open mind.
The current closing of the American mind is most alarming. My late friend Wendell Berry’s book “The Unsettling of America: Culture and Agriculture,” published in 1977, is a classic and timeless contribution to a more united state of affairs.
I am astounded and disgusted by the distortions of truth and by some political ideologies evident in the U.S., especially in response to serious environmental issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. Fascism feeds on disinformation and the convergence of beliefs that are anti-science and anti-democratic. Beliefs that reject the truth can cause discord and dystopia — along with dysbiosis when harmful consequences are dismissed, or even accepted as outweighed by purported benefits. This is exemplified by the misuse of pesticides, antibiotics and other pharmaceuticals in industrial commodity crop and animal agriculture.
DEAR DR. FOX: Thank you for your advocacy of respecting all living creatures and nature. I eschew meat consumption and understand the importance of eating various incomplete proteins to get the complete proteins we need to survive. Does this concept apply to dogs? (No, I am not thinking of making a vegetarian out of my dog. Just asking out of curiosity.) — B.C.S., Nassau, Bahamas
DEAR B.C.S.: Dogs are omnivores and can get the proteins they need from nonmeat sources, including dairy products — cottage cheese, yogurt, kefir and various cheeses — and eggs, all ideally from free-range, humanely treated animals and all organically certified. Essential fats can be provided by coconut, olive, canola, sesame and flaxseed oils, as well as organic butter.
I do give our dog a canned sardine every other day and will feed her insect-enriched dog foods when they come on the market — a relatively humane and sustainable source of fats and proteins from various grubs “upcycling” human food wastes.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
