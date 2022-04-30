DEAR READERS: According to the Veterinary Record, there is good news out of Norway about cavalier King Charles spaniels and English bulldogs: The Norwegian Society for the Protection of Animals won its case against the breeding of these dogs. This is based on the stipulation in Norway’s Animal Welfare Act that states that animals may not be bred if their offspring can be expected to inherit health problems. A judge recently banned the breeding of these dogs except for the purposes of expanding genetic diversity and making the breeds healthier.
Bulldogs, in particular, have been inbred to the point that they suffer from myriad health problems and can no longer give birth naturally, says veterinarian Erik Olstad, an assistant professor at the University of California at Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. UC-Davis veterinary geneticist Danika Bannasch says it may be impossible to selectively breed out some of the health problems while still having a purebred dog. (Full story: National Public Radio, March 8)
This same principle holds for many breeds of dogs and cats as well as other species marketed as pets. The Australian Veterinary Association issued a policy statement in December 2021 calling for a ban on breeding and showing brachycephalic dogs (those whose muzzle length is less than one-third of the skull length). Ultimately, the desires and buying behavior of potential dog owners need to change, so that everyone is selecting dogs for good health traits rather than what they look like.
DEAR DR. FOX: I have a 4-year-old Havanese who has skin tags. She’s had them for a few years, but they are getting worse, and more of them are popping up. Her vet seems to think that it’s nothing to worry about, as long as it doesn’t bother her, but lately I’ve noticed that she’s licking at them.
The other concern is that she eats poop. It’s disgusting. Everyone says she must be lacking vitamins or minerals. Someone suggested to sprinkle her food with meat tenderizer that contains MSG, but I can’t find any.
Could you please help? I love my Lucy and don’t like to see her hurting. — P.R., West Palm Beach, Florida
DEAR P.R.: Not being able to see your dog and examine the skin issues in question, my best advice is limited to suggesting treatment with topical antibiotic and local anesthetic ointments. If those do not help, and the tags are still troubling the dog, I would suggest local anesthetic and removal with laser cautery.
Many dogs eat poop, which is called coprophagia, often because they lack dietary enzymes and a healthy gut bacterial population. A teaspoon of canned pineapple bits (with no extra sugar) twice daily will provide some digestive enzymes. A good quality probiotic, which your veterinarian should prescribe, will help enrich the gut flora. Cultured plain kefir, 1 tablespoon per meal, or nonpasteurized, plain organic yogurt, will also be of benefit, along with a tablespoon twice daily of grated carrot. Most dogs love this, and benefit from the added fiber and phytonutrients.
You might also try Dr. Bob Goldstein’s Wisdom dog food, which is a slow-dried mix of nutritious ingredients and comes in various formulations. For details, visit earthanimal.com.
