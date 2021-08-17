My wife and I became the proud parents last week of … wait for it … a 20-pound ball of fur.
The new addition to our family is a terrier mix, long black and brown hair, cute stubby feet and a personality that we are still uncovering. She came to us via an animal shelter, is 2 years old, and we have christened her Molly.
She is super-shy and likes to pace around a room before she settles in. As of this writing she has barked only once … at her reflection she saw in a glass case!
As proud new parents, we bought her feed and water bowls, a cushy bed, a personalized collar, rawhide chews and toys. And my wife, the mother of three boys, bought her new little girl a pink leash!
My wife and I have both had dogs in our lives. I had a good friend named Smokey when I was young. He belonged to my sister, brother and me, but I was his primary caretaker. He lived a good, long life. I was also the overseer of various dogs my children had growing up.
My wife had a schnauzer named Reggie whom she bought for her sons, but who became inextricably attached to my wife. Before we met, my wife commented to her friends that she didn’t need a man in her life because she had Reggie.
When my wife and I began dating, we would hang out at her house between my day job and her night job, and Reggie guarded his master by firmly planting himself between us on her sofa! No telling what this new guy might try to pull on one of his family members.
After our wedding we settled into my wife’s home, and Reggie and I became pretty good buddies. But when I went to the basement to do laundry, and Reggie waited upstairs for me to return from the dark recesses of the dungeon, he would forget that I was a family member and start barking at me like I was an intruder, not the guy he just saw five minutes ago!
Before I retired, I always said I wanted to get a golden retriever to help me live out my golden years. But now I have to use either a cane or a walker, neither of which is amenable to an active 60-pound animal, so I have had to refocus my thinking.
My wife and I have been talking about getting a dog for quite some time, but since we travel back and forth to North Carolina for six months every year, we hadn’t pulled the trigger on that so far. But then my wife’s son and daughter-in-law decided to give us an early Christmas gift, complete with dog food, a new grooming and a bow!
Molly is not a puppy, which we agreed we simply could not handle. Molly is a teenager in dog years, but the fact that she likes to take short naps makes her a perfect fit for our lifestyle.
Molly didn’t come to us with much of a history, so we’re still learning about her idiosyncrasies, and she’s still learning how to deal with my many foibles and my outbursts of weird humor, but I have high hopes for both of us.
From time to time I will endeavor to update you on Molly’s life with us, and perhaps inject some humor and love into your lives. And Molly has agreed to do her part, although I had to put my paw down on her request for a 50-50 split of the paycheck!
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on the third weekend of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.