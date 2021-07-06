Recently, my wife and I were able to make a visit to see my eldest sister and help celebrate her turning 85 years old. There were about 20 of us all together and many of the family I had not seen in years.
As we sat on her back porch eating lunch, the littlest family member accidentally fired a Nerf gun and it hit my sister in the cheek from close range. As you may imagine, a mini-panic broke out as cousins made sure my sister was OK before quickly scolding the little one who fired the toy gun. Others grabbed all Nerf guns in sight and put them in the house.
This all happened in the space of about 10 seconds. The urgency seemed to startle the little guy and he started crying. It was touching to see him regret what had happened. My sister was OK and she reached for her sobbing great grandson to let him know everything was all right, but he continued to sob.
He then went to another who said to him, “Gram is OK. You don’t need to cry.” He responded, “That’s not why I’m crying ... they took my guns!”
It’s funny to think about what we actually regret when we do something hurtful even if by accident. Although we are very patient when dealing with selfishness in a little child, it is something else when we see it in an adult, even when those actions are unintentional. Selfishness is at the core of so many problems in life.
Fortunately, the Bible speaks to the matter in Philippians 2:3, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.” Imagine what a positive difference it would be if we treated all the people in our lives as more important than ourselves.
No one would be concerned about how their own life is impacted, but instead, others would be the priority. Kind of like Jesus.
David Sandvick is pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.