DEAR READERS: In 2018, nearly 63% of California voters supported Proposition 12, which would prohibit the in-state sale of animal products from animals raised under extreme, confined conditions — that is, in factory farming systems. This immediately affected egg and veal producers, many of whom responded by adopting more humane husbandry practices. But the call to pig producers to stop confining sows in crates and stalls, in which they can neither walk nor turn around for their entire lives, met resistance.
The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation, both of which I have dealt with in the past, contend that this would violate the constitutional protection of the free flow of interstate commerce. In March, they succeeded in getting the Supreme Court to hear their appeal to overturn Proposition 12.
If the court rules in their favor and dismisses the humane initiatives of Proposition 12, it would be a serious setback for the ethical and moral progress needed in society today. It would affirm that animals are mere commodities — objects of property — and would consequentially condone inhumane production methods.
As a veterinarian with a doctoral degree in ethology/animal behavior, I can affirm the high degree of sentience and sapience of pigs — a very social and emotionally intelligent species. Like most humans, pigs can be empathetic and altruistic. Every good pig farmer or pet pig owner knows this.
It has been well-documented that pigs are healthier and more productive when on friendly terms with farm staff. The attitude of livestock workers and the environment in which pigs are raised determine their health and well-being, which should not be undermined by the profit-driven “economies of scale” evident in the factory farming systems of the pork industry. The American Farm Bureau Federation, which many erroneously believe supports “family farms,” unconditionally endorses these practices.
There are multiple, well-documented environmental, public health, worker health/safety and animal health reasons to phase out all intensive production systems involving extreme animal confinement in factory farms.
DEAR DR. FOX: My 6-year-old rescue dog is terrified of the car. Due to current circumstances, we have to take him on a two-hour car ride twice a month. We have his crate in the back seat, and once he knows we’re about to drive, he will get into it on his own. But he will shake, drool and hardly make eye contact. We’ve tried various calming remedies, CBD, etc. — R.S., Trenton, New Jersey
DEAR R.S.: Many dogs suffer anxiety when in the car, and I offer a step-by-step desensitization technique which has helped many dogs.
Put the dog in the car with you for five to 10 minutes daily for a week; just sit there, calming the dog and offering treats. Then, the next week, turn on the car engine in your driveway and repeat. The third week, take a short five- to 10-minute drive each day.
In addition, before each session in the car, put three or four drops of essential oil of lavender on a bandanna around the dog’s neck, and a few drops on a strip of cloth hanging in the car. This has been shown to quite effectively calm dogs who react like yours when in a vehicle.
Canine health concerns: Spring checkup
The prevalence of heartworm disease will be higher than average this year throughout much of the continental U.S., according to the Companion Animal Parasite Council. In addition, Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis will become more widespread, driven by geographic changes to mosquito and tick ranges, human-wildlife interactions, habitat changes and climate change. “Veterinarians in regions of historically high prevalence and in forecasted regions of increased risk should reinforce their recommendations of aggressive tick control,” CAPC states in its forecast. (Full story: AVMA News, March 17)
