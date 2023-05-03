I am having another one of my meltdowns over modern technology.
Being an IT professional, my husband doesn’t enjoy these periodic events, and has to struggle with himself to be patient with me. It is one of the few times during which I truly feel inferior around him, as he radiates ill-concealed disgust at my incompetence. (On the other hand, he can’t sing “Summertime,” so there!)
He knows how to make computers, cellphones, iPads and all the rest of that truck function properly, and if it doesn’t work for him the first time — well, it’s just an opportunity for him to rise to the challenge. He knows he’ll get it running smoothly eventually.
I don’t. I have about as much chance of getting anything with a chip in it to do what I want as I have of marrying Sidney Poitier — and that’s a pretty high bar, considering Sidney Poitier’s dead and all.
I have learned to do the bare minimum necessary to get through life in the 21st century, but I am not what you would call “tech savvy.” I’m not a Luddite — I recognize the value of technological progress and the benefits it has brought to us — but I’m afraid I still have issues.
Right now, my biggest issue is with my cellphone.
I have taken to doing the bulk of my daily work which requires technology on my cellphone. (I sometimes even dictate my columns into it, when I am feeling too lazy to climb the stairs to my PC.) The cellphone is a great invention for those of us who crave feeling suicidal. Mine gets me to that point an average of about four times a day. Six, if I’m in mid-composition when it suddenly loses my work.
I am old enough to remember when I was a heroine because I was able to use the memory function on an IBM Selectric III electric typewriter. Wahoo! I could print out innumerable copies of the same letter with a different name and address on each, and not have to type each one separately. I was, for my time, cutting edge! felt mighty! I felt like the queen of the steno pool! Huzzah!
Now I’m lucky if I can locate the Tetris icon on my home screen. Or even locate my home screen.
The particular issue dogging me these days is with emailing from my phone. When I check my emails, I generally discover that all but about three of them are spam, which must be deleted before they turn my inbox into a cesspool and flood my phone’s memory to the point where I can no longer take pictures of the dog. On my cellphone you are supposed to simply be able to swipe left on any email, and it will disappear into the trash. Unfortunately there seems to be some bug involved in this process, because after I swipe about 10 emails into the trash, they magically reappear on my screen and have to be swiped all over again.
In the old days, I don’t remember junk mail ever jumping back onto the kitchen table after I threw it in the wastepaper basket, but those were simpler times. Junk mail has evidently achieved great progress since then. Now it has an auto-return feature, like a boomerang.
The worst part of this malfunction is that these trashed emails like to reappear without warning, pushing other emails, which I may want to keep, into another slot on the page, so that my finger accidentally swipes the keeper email into the trash. I notice that those emails never magically reappear — just the ones I didn’t want in the first place.
I call this a malfunction because I’m assuming the designer of my phone didn’t actually want this swipe left action to result in reappearing emails, but sometimes when this happens I fancy I can hear a far-off giggle. I’m just cynical enough to entertain the possibility that some tech engineer somewhere is this moment enjoying the mental image of me hurling my cellphone down the mountain into Braddock Run and then sticking my head into a wood chipper. People who would create call waiting would do just about anything, no matter how evil.
And while we’re on the subject, what is up with hold music? In the past few years we have gone from standard play of the available pop radio stations to crackly, erratic tape loops of what may or may not be Ozzy Osbourne to what sounds like synthesizer versions of 19th century funeral dirges. There is one particularly ubiquitous version of the latter which I think is contributing to my death wish more even than the swipe left fiasco. When I have to sit there for more than two minutes listening to this lugubrious instrumental howling through the earpiece at me, I start flashing on every viewing I have ever attended, and I catch myself watching out the window for a horse-drawn hearse to rattle past.
Is it just me?
The result of this death-march production number is that when (and if) a human actually takes me off hold and speaks to me, I respond like a character from the final scene of “Sophie’s Choice.”
If I am to be forced to listen to some inane music for an extended and already frustrating period of time, at least make it something that might inspire me to put my hold on speaker phone and get up and dance. It doesn’t have to be Kool & the Gang’s “Celebrate!” — in fact, please, dear God, don’t let it be! — but at least something a tad cheerful. How about a mix tape of Sheri Lewis songs, or the world’s best stand-up routines, or a couple of Gilbert and Sullivan patter songs as performed by Kevin Klein? I’m not asking for much, just not to come off the call and immediately go to search the medicine cabinet for arsenic.
But for now, I’d settle for not having my trashed emails pop back up on my phone, like the ball return at a bowling alley.
Or better still, how about we just get rid of spam emails entirely, which would obviate the need for me to swipe left. You know, I really don’t need Viagra or to have all my kids’ baby pictures made into mouse pads. We could go back to using cellphones for, you know, actually speaking with people, which rarely seems to happen anymore. I would enjoy that human interaction, it would make for a nice change.
And I promise not to sing “Summertime.”
Well, I don’t promise...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
