Confession: I have always felt warmly toward Texas, but I can’t square the big-hearted, boisterous, self-confident place I’ve known with the petty, mean-spirited, downright vindictive anti-abortion law the state’s Republican legislature and governor have endorsed.
Welcome to Beijing on the Brazos. It’s as if 29 million Texans had surrendered to fundamentalist authoritarianism, brandishing Bibles like copies of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book, vowing punishment against sinners and informing on their relatives and neighbors.
As I say, this is not the Texas I know: a sprawling, geographically and ethnically complex state larger than France, which sometimes feels like the nation that it was — as Texans never quit reminding you — from 1836 to 1845.
Parts of Texas resemble Louisiana; others, Oklahoma. The Texas panhandle feels a lot like Nebraska, and basically everywhere south of San Antonio feels like Mexico. The territory around Lubbock somewhat resembles the moon. Unless you really put the hammer down, it’s a two-day drive from Beaumont to El Paso or Amarillo.
Texas can be hard to get your mind around. However, having lived there two different times, taught at UT-Austin and traveled everywhere reporting for Texas Monthly magazine, I’ve always felt an intoxicating sense of possibility. If I hadn’t basically married Arkansas, I’d probably live somewhere near Austin.
During my time there, I interviewed a priest in Orange who sponsored two dozen Vietnamese immigrants, covered the great Rockdale football mutiny (undefeated state champs who went on strike against their coach), and hit the road with the Corpus Christi Seagulls, a minor league baseball team. I interviewed migrant workers outside Amarillo, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist at UT-Austin, studied the heavens at the university’s observatory in the Davis Mountains and learned to handle a pistol from an ROTC instructor at Rice University. (Bottom line: Don’t.) I made the pilgrimage to Alvin to interview the great Nolan Ryan.
You don’t meet a lot of shy, retiring Texans. Willie Nelson is your classic example; also, the Eagles’ Don Henley. Buddy Holly, Beyonce, Waylon Jennings and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Jerry Jeff Walker was raised in upstate New York, but his rendition of Gary P. Nunn’s “London Homesick Blues” may be the purest example of slide guitar Texas nationalism extant.
Texas is filled with writers and journalists I admire, from Lawrence Wright and my pal Stephen Harrigan to the late Larry McMurtry.
Coming to the point, Texas was also home to two of the strongest American women of my own or anybody else’s generation: Gov. Ann Richards and the inimitable Molly Ivins, the wittiest American journalist since H.L. Mencken.
Look, there has been a strong undercurrent of authoritarianism in Texas culture since slavery times. But this takes it further: If a 13-year-old child gets impregnated by her uncle, Texas now demands that she bear the child. Otherwise, a vindictive relative or nosy neighbor can collect a $10,000 bounty for winning a lawsuit against an abortion provider and, possibly, putting them out of business.
Nobody thinks abortion is a good thing, but it’s sometimes the least-bad option. Other people’s intimate life decisions are nobody else’s business, in Texas or anywhere else.
© 2021 Gene Lyons
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication for UFS
