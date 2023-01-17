As my eight years as governor comes to an end, I am deeply grateful to all of you — the people of Maryland — for your heartfelt support and, in times of personal challenges, for your countless prayers.
The honor of serving as your governor is second only to the honor of being your fellow Marylander. There has not been a single day — good or bad — when I was not grateful for this privilege, and I am so proud of all that we accomplished together in our mission to change Maryland for the better.
We faced the daunting task of turning our economy completely around, putting people back to work, and making our state open for business again — and that’s exactly what we did.
We changed the entire mission of state government to be unabashedly pro-jobs and pro-business. We eliminated or rewrote thousands of job-killing regulations. We cut taxes eight years in a row by $4.7 billion, and we turned a $5.1 billion deficit into the largest surplus in state history.
We ushered in the biggest economic turnaround in America, and we are leaving the state in a far better fiscal position than ever before.
We made record investments in education eight years in a row, and funded Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts at historic levels.
We made generational investments in both roads and transit, addressed the digital divide and strengthened our cyber defenses.
We protected the health care coverage of Marylanders, and provided lower insurance rates for the first time in a decade.
We took unprecedented actions to protect those who protect us — our police, firefighters, and first responders — and provided unwavering support for our National Guard, active duty military and our veterans.
And we kept our pledge to end the war on Rural Maryland and Mountain Maryland.
In the face of unforeseen challenges, we rose to meet them with strength and resolve.
When the worst violence in 47 years erupted in Baltimore City, we allowed for peaceful protests, but we immediately stopped the violence. And when a once-in-a-century global pandemic upended lives and livelihoods, we marshaled a nation-leading health and economic recovery.
These past eight years have been a time of great accomplishment for our state, and I can honestly say that I finish my second term with no regrets.
But as always in our democracy, there is some work that remains unfinished.
Homicides and violent crime continue to surge in Baltimore City. More must be done to get the most violent criminals off the streets.
And while our administration led the fight for more accountability in the local school systems, more must be done to raise academic standards and to root out corruption and mismanagement.
I call on leaders in both political parties to heed the will of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders and take urgent action to address these challenges.
As I reflect on these consequential years in our history, I am grateful not just for all that we have accomplished, but for the way we accomplished it.
On that snowy day eight years ago when I stood on the steps of this State House to be sworn in as governor, I vowed that the politics that have divided our nation need not divide our state.
I’m proud to say that we kept that promise.
Together, we lived up to Maryland’s heritage as a state of middle temperament, and we enacted bipartisan, common sense solutions by advancing the best ideas, regardless of which side of the political aisle they came from.
Our story should be a beacon of hope for the nation, which seems more bitterly divided than ever.
America truly is at a critical turning point — one in which the very fate of our democracy could be at stake. All of the performative politics and angry, false rhetoric threaten not just to divide us politically, but to tear our country apart.
We must reject and overcome fear and hatred in our politics and in our society and work to rebuild the bonds of trust and respect among Americans.
I wish that all Marylanders and all Americans could see what I’ve been able to see up close every single day over these past eight years — that deep down, there truly is far more than unites us than divides us.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you and farewell.
