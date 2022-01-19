DEAR READERS: Please indulge me in reading this adaptation of a speech from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet:”
“To be, or not to be (masked, vaccinated and socially distanced)? That is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune (from COVID-19 variants) or to take arms against a sea of troubles (by rolling up our sleeves and taking the shots) and, by opposing, end them?”
If we do genuinely care about our families, and all other people, then we will all take the advice of medical scientists and epidemiologists and get vaccinated. This will also protect over 100 mammalian species in zoos we may visit, where all animal caretakers should be vaccinated to protect susceptible captives like tigers, lions, leopards and gorillas.
Deer are also vulnerable: We have infected white-tailed deer and they, along with other infected wildlife species, may come back and infect us with new variants of this coronavirus, which could be even deadlier and more contagious. Some scientists have proposed that the omicron variant came from mice, who got the virus from humans. Fur farm workers have infected mink, who in turn infected them, and escapees from these facilities even infected wild mink. Animal caretakers in horse, cattle and pig facilities should be vaccinated to reduce the possibility of the coronavirus jumping to these mammalian species.
People with COVID-19 have infected their cats and dogs, who can develop heart disease from the virus but, fortunately, rarely die. Even hamsters and pet ferrets can be infected. While zoos are now vaccinating susceptible species, this is not called for with companion animals; rather, any pet owners who test positive should wear masks in their homes and minimize contact with their animals until testing negative.
No vaccinations are risk-free, but any risks are generally outweighed by the benefits. All good physicians and veterinarians consider these risks and avoid “carpet bombing” the immune system with multiple vaccines against different diseases all given at the same time.
The less that we exploit animals for food and other products, and for the international “exotic” pet trade, the better — that will reduce the chances of coronavirus and other zoonotic diseases decimating the human population and global economy. For more details, visit https://drfoxonehealth.com/post/what-corona-virus-is-telling-us-a-holistic-veterinary-and-one-health-view/.
I wish all readers a safe and sane New Year and enjoy the peace of mind that comes when we care for others, human and nonhuman.
Online puppy scams
The Better Business Bureau says online pet scams proliferate during the holiday season. Learning to spot a scam can prevent disappointment and financial loss. Anyone who has purchased or adopted a puppy from an online seller, only to find the pup isn’t as advertised, should nevertheless continue working with their veterinarian to vaccinate and keep the animal in good health, writes Dr. John de Jong, past-president of the AVMA. (Full story: WSOC-TV, Charlotte, North Carolina, Dec. 9)
Efforts to end cat TNR
Local wildlife advocates and cat lovers alike can get overwhelmed when facing national organizations that promote TNR (trap-neuter-release). The Urban Wildlife Podcast recently featured an episode on this topic. From the episode’s description: “Tulsans for Public Safety shows how one community has organized on a grassroots level to promote sound policy for unowned cats.” Listen at urbanwildlifecast.com.
For more assistance in countering arguments from TNR advocates, watch this video from the American Bird Conservancy. It may help people in your community understand the need to put an end to TNR, which puts neutered cats back outdoors to decimate local wildlife and spread communicable diseases. Link: youtube.com/embed/kejgi3p6-9E?rel=0
Horse influenza alert
Horses appear to have been a significant reservoir for influenza A viruses until the early 20th century, when their population began declining amid industrialization, researchers reported in the journal Viruses. The researchers said their findings underscore the importance of vaccination and surveillance of animals to protect public health. (Full story: Horsetalk New Zealand, Nov. 10)
