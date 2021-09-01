I’m a people watcher. That’s not to say I’m a dirty old man (except maybe the day before I take a shower), but rather, I enjoy watching — or perhaps I should say, observing — people in their natural habitats, like gerbils or prairie dogs!
But seriously, I’m a visual person, which is why I like TV shows and movies so much. So whenever my wife and I go shopping, my wife does the walking part and I do the sitting part … in my car. Which becomes my laboratory for my study of the genus Normalus Peopleus.
And what I’ve discovered in my exhaustive study over a period of 50+ years is this: The Doors were right … people are strange!
I’ve noticed that mothers of very young children — around 2 to 3 years old — often forget that their children’s legs, all 14 inches of them, can’t keep up with mom’s 34-inch-long legs. I know this because I often see moms dragging their offspring behind them, the children running as fast as they can to keep from having their arms yanked out of their sockets, all because the moms aren’t thinking about the fact that kids can’t compete with the big folks in marathon shopping.
So here’s a big shout-out to you guilty moms and dads: give your kids a brake before something breaks!
The next phenomenon upon which I have stumbled is the overwhelming number of young women who drive the family cars while hubby/boyfriend/significant-other plants himself in the passenger seat. Not that I think there is anything strange or abnormal here, but it just piques my sociologist brain.
Do the lady drivers feel more assertive than they did in 1966 when I got my license? Do they drive because they enjoy being in charge? Is it because the guys are just lazy? Or maybe it just eliminates some of the bickering couples do about the chore and/or directions? Yes, I realize the concept of husbands and wives disagreeing about directions may seem far-fetched, but I have documented evidence that it has happened a time or two … or three.
And while I’m shouting from my soapbox, I noticed a couple coming out of a building recently with a baby in a carrier. The guy was doing the honors of transporting little Johnny or Janie back to the family chariot, when the mom got into the passenger seat. Dad then put the baby in the backseat and buckled the little one in, then slid into the driver’s seat (the dad, not the kid … pay attention!).
The point here is this was a completely innocuous incident, but one that succinctly points out the role reversal that has occurred over my lifetime, and one which restores my faith in humanity. In 1971, 50 years ago, darn few guys would have concerned themselves with a chore that was clearly in the wheelhouse of the mama. But it felt good to see this modern-day Sir Galahad take his responsibility of parenting seriously!
Finally, while I’m still in Sociologist Land, have you noticed that the old taboos about young people dating have gotten turned completely on their psychological heads? I remember when I was 17 it took me about two months to work up the courage to invite a girl to a dance. And would I have ever entertained the prospect of “hooking up” in 1967? The unequivocal answer is no, nada, nyet, negatory, not even close!
Yet today, that appears to be a nonchalant thing. At least that’s the view I get from my geezer turret here in my little castle. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m neither condoning nor criticizing the whole concept, but that thunderous sound is my parents rolling over in their graves.
These are the same parents who cautioned me about treating a girl with respect, courtesy and politeness, and who would have grounded me for six years if I had a “dirty thought” about a member of the opposite sex when I was 16 (full disclosure: I did have a few thoughts along those lines).
But alas, these are different times, to be sure. I’ll leave the decision about whether we’re doing better or worse than 50 years ago to the Big Guy upstairs.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears on alternate weekends.
