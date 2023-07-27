I am extraordinarily worried about the world at present — global warming, wars, disease and pandemics, floods, droughts, famines, massive refugee problems, deliberate cruelty, disinformation, the unpredictable landmines of AI — there is a great deal to keep one awake at night. I have always been a worrier, although not always with so much grist for my mill.
But strangely enough, I find myself being lately a lot less concerned about the future than I am about the present — because I keep seeing evidence that tomorrow is in good hands.
For example: I know of a young lady whose mother was recently diagnosed with an almost certainly fatal illness. This young woman and her mom are very close and loving — in fact, they still live in the same house. The daughter could have simply curled up in grief and given in to despair. Many would have — I might have myself.
Instead, this 27-year-old leapt into action. She did her research, read and analyzed and studied. Then she began preparing meals and snacks that had properties which were known to battle her mother’s particular malady. She began concocting homemade juices every day from scratch, insisting that her mother get on the healthiest diet possible, one that would target the mother’s condition, as much as is known in our world of Western, Eastern and homeopathic medicines.
She began insisting on her mother exercising, getting good rest, drinking certain types of water and avoiding certain other foods. She took the stand that this family would not give up, no matter what, and refuses to even contemplate failure. Her mom has lost some weight and is apparently healthier than ever — and while her prognosis is still on the knees of the gods, her daughter remains undaunted.
I know of a kid looking to start college in the fall who cares deeply about people, about the world. He helps with food bank deliveries to shut-ins, summer lunchbox programs, delivering second-hand furniture to folks who have been burned out of their homes and community food drops at a local church. He says he feels guilty if he doesn’t do these things, that he feels as if he were settling for being less than he could be.
He feels responsible for everyone around him, friend or not, and wants to right wrongs, bring justice to all, feed and clothe and nurture everyone, simply BE there for everyone.
I have told him that his theme song should be “The Impossible Dream” because it is about being your best self, about taking on the world whether you triumph or not.
That’s who he wants to be: Don Quixote. But in real life. Without the windmills. And I bet he’ll make it, too.
I know of another young lady who a while back suffered a devastating diving accident which has left her in a wheelchair. Always vibrant, shimmering and so alive, this young woman has now proved to everyone around her that there are no barriers which cannot be surmounted.
Faced with losing her mobility in her early 20s, she has now fought the good fight to the point where she has been accepted at Duke Law School and will begin the quest for her law degree this fall.
She has overcome so much, struggled or sometimes flown over the hurdles of her physical condition and the psychological pitfalls of such a massive life change — she is one inspiring lady, and a symbol of all that people can be and do, if they put their minds to it. She will make a stellar attorney, and I can’t wait to hear her argue her first case before the Supreme Court!
And there is a young man I know who has faced psychological walls since his early teens — Aspergers and ADHD and other barriers — but has never given up. He has fought with his social anxiety and his fears and pain, but he, too, has never given up or given in.
He is now entering his third year at Frostburg State University, studying art and anthropology, and bids fair to be a bright light in his future, as well as a magical addition to the creative and scholarly world he will enter when he graduates.
Sometimes he wants to give up, I’m sure; but there is an inner strength which keeps him moving forward.
We all have our own yawning abysses to overcome. They are even harder when they are inside us, invisible and unexplainable to others, and crippling in a way difficult to remedy. But he forges ahead, and those of us who know him can only get out of his way and watch him eventually soar.
These four are only a small sampling of what the future looks like. They care, they read, they study, they learn, they are aware of what is going on around them and they have every intention of leaving the world a better place when they move on. My own generation tried to do the same, with some successes and some failures.
But these guys have tools we never had, skills we never dreamed of and determination that can move mountains.
More than likely I won’t be around in 2050 — but I’m willing to bet a LOT on the belief that America and the planet will be better off because of young folk like these.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer whose column appears on alternate weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.