I don’t wish to sound melodramatic, but I am being defeated by everything lately. Well, let me amend that statement: I am being defeated by everything technological. I don’t claim to be very tech-savvy, but I know when PCs and Kindles have it in for me, and I sense gleeful malice in recent occurrences. I know the difference between coincidental and deliberate, and this has all the earmarks of a conspiracy.
I was in the middle of a Zoom meeting this morning, and apparently a solar flare or a curse from King Tut or something shut down my computer and I lost the rest of the meeting. The worst of it was that apparently I missed the part where people were saying nice things about me. That doesn’t happen often enough that I can afford to miss it when it does.
I have never watched “The Exorcist,” but I think I am living it. My cellphone appears to be possessed. It has all sorts of bells and whistles, most of which I don’t understand and never use, but I do regularly take advantage of Whats App, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, texting and Twitter. Not to mention old-fashioned telephoning.
But lately Loki, the Norse god of Mischief, has infiltrated my phone and is playing ducks and drakes with my communications. I let my phone sleep all night, otherwise it dings and whirs and whistles every time somebody tries to sell me Viagra. When I boot it up in the morning, the first thing it does is shut down every app, whether I’ve opened them or not. Notices pop up like fireworks on my screen, announcing that “Google Play has stopped working” (I don’t even open Google Play) and asking me if I want to close the app or send a complaint to the Cell Phone Mayhem Gods. How am I supposed to answer that? If I just shut down the app (which I never opened) how do I know I can ever open it again in the unlikely event that I should wish to? And if I send a malfunction report, how do I know that the Cellphone Mayhem Gods won’t rig my phone to set my hair on fire while I’m asleep, just to get even?
I wouldn’t put it past them. Once you tick off these deities, there’s nothing they won’t do to get back at you.
It appears that even our relatively low-tech appliances have received the conspiracy memo. Months ago, my nephew put me on the diet from hell, and I am trying to be a good girl by making myself fruit smoothies with baby spinach for breakfast. My blender won’t cooperate. The attachment that is supposed to grind up everything nice and fine likes to leave big chunks of ice behind, which clog up the opening in the cup lid that I’m supposed to drink through. When I open the cup to fish out the ice chunks, they sink to the bottom so I have to fetch a long-handled spoon (which we don’t own) to dig them out of the fruity goo I’ve created. It’s a good thing I don’t know what the “pulse” function on the blender is supposed to do, because it doesn’t work anyway.
Our TV doesn’t like to respond to the remote. I guess it is beneath the TV’s dignity or something. It prefers to receive a formal request on gilt-edged, linen-bond writing paper, in calligraphy created with a quill pen. We have DirecTV, which means we are supposed to be able to fast forward and rewind shows that we have recorded, so that we don’t have to sit through more commercials for Viagra. If I hit the fast forward button and it doesn’t fast forward, I have to hit it three or four more times to get it to respond — and then it does it all at once, so that instead of bolting through the commercials to the rest of the program, I find myself catapulted into the middle of next Tuesday’s “Hometown Takeover” episode. On a completely different channel, in Japanese.
We finally got our air conditioning fixed last year, and I’ve been enjoying it, especially on these recent horrifically hot days, even though I really don’t like air conditioning. But at night, the gremlins take over the unit, and play hell with it.
The thermostat is in the room that used to be our living room, but has morphed into our youngest son’s teen-cave. He keeps the doors closed at all times, because, you know, he’s 16. At night, the thermostat says “Wow, it’s really cold in here, we’d better turn off the AC so that everyone in the house doesn’t freeze.” Very thoughtful of it — except that up in our second floor bedroom it’s like hell on Judgment Day. I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to need a bedroom fan when the AC is set to 67, but I do. Meanwhile, my husband is bundled up like Nanook of the North because he has no insulation on his body and turns into an ice crystal if the temperature drops below sidewalk-egg-frying temperature.
Oh, and my car (which, granted, is 16 years old and can be forgiven some quirks) has started jerking along up the highway like a merry-go-round with rickets. I was hoping it might be a fuel injection problem which could be cured by dumping a bottle of something into the gas tank, but the mechanic tells me it’s more likely the transmission. Replacing it would cost more than the car, so don’t be surprised if you see me proceeding down the highway in undignified fits and starts. If I’m moving at all.
The only explanation for all of this is deliberate malice.
I don’t know what I’ve done to tee off the tech gods. Maybe I’ve complained too much recently. Maybe I haven’t genuflected low enough to the toaster. Maybe I’ve slung my cellphone across the room into the garbage disposal too many times. (I suppose even one would be too many.) Or maybe it’s just that I don’t know how to placate modern technology, which all seems to have very delicate sensibilities.
I only know that everything more high-tech than my wall calendar is out to get me.
Oh wait. The calendar says 2022...
Sigh...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
