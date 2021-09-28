Last weekend was the run of our production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” produced by the Embassy Theatre and Acting Out for Good, directed by Dana Bridges. It has become a turning point in my life, not just as an actress, but as a human being, and I wanted to share that with my two readers.
The message of the play is clear and simple: appreciate life. Be aware every instant. Don’t waste time — and by that, Wilder doesn’t mean that idleness is a sin; he means that some of the most blessed moments are those in which we put aside this workaday world, stand stock still, and listen. We don’t have to be mowing the lawn, meeting with our boss or cranking out documents — those are not always the best use of human time. The best use of our time is in noticing, caring, savoring, remembering.
In the end, that’s all we have left, isn’t it?
It’s more than just stopping to smell the roses. Wilder was reminding us that our brief span on this magical planet is finite, that there will come a time when we will leave behind the ability to experience large and tiny things, and our biggest regrets may not be about the life-changing roads left untaken, but the small wonders left unnoticed.
In the last act of the play, Emily, a young wife and mother, has died and is facing whatever comes next. She is given one last chance to return to her life, and she assumes it will be a joyous opportunity — but it isn’t. She learns too late the lesson Wilder is trying to teach all of us while there is still time: to savor.
At first, excited to be going back into the world, she wants to choose a momentous day — the day she first discovered love, or the day her baby was born. But her deceased mother-in-law warns her with profound wisdom: “Choose the least important day in your life. It will be important enough.”
After a frustrating attempt to get her mother to stop and notice life, Emily turns in despair to the stage manager and pleads:
“It goes so fast. We don’t have time to look at one another! I didn’t realize. So all that was going on and we never noticed.”
Realizing too late the pain of the lesson she has learned, she decides to return to the cemetery. But first … “Good-by, world. Good-by, Grover’s Corners ... Mama and Papa. Good-by to clocks ticking ... and Mama’s sunflowers. And food and coffee. And new-ironed dresses and hot baths ... and sleeping and waking up. Oh, Earth, you’re too wonderful for anybody to realize you! Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? — every, every minute?”
Perhaps that’s too much to ask. It’s difficult to be granularly attuned to everything going on around us, every minute of the day. We’re working, and caring for our children, studying, cleaning, gardening, grieving, groping for hope, searching for a lost sock or trying to get out the door to catch a train. We may occasionally pause to inhale the scent of freshly-brewed coffee (those of you who actually LIKE that smell!) or gently touch the gauzy cheek of a sleeping child — but who notices the breeze against their hair while trying to get the dog walked so we can get back to the laundry — or relishes the simple sybaritic pleasure of sliding between freshly washed sheets in freshly washed pajamas beneath warmed blankets on a chilly winter night?
As I sit typing this, the water glass I keep next to my computer is casting rainbows in the early evening light across the wood surface of my desk. How many times have those rainbows been there, and why have I never noticed them before? Outside, someone weed-whacks across the lane; it annoys me and interrupts my concentration — but someday even that abrasive sound might be precious, because it is part of Earth, part of experience, part of life. And the smell of the new-cut grass — I’m back in childhood, dancing across a meadow in the dusk, and catching fireflies …
Every single greeny leaf has tiny, cobweb veins. Our dog snores and snuggles against my legs at night, even when it’s too hot — but someday that warm, furry body will be gone. Peppermint, and butter pecan ice cream, hot chocolate and corn straight off the cob — and that first punch of good, sour lemonade when it hits the back of your throat! The sparkle-crackle of a December fire in the family room; the little giggle the baby utters when she wakes to a dawning day; the pressure of my son’s arms around me when he holds on just a little too long – and never long enough! Starlight on water and sunlight on daffodils; snowflakes on evergreen and the lament of geese against a late-November sky. A confab till the wee hours over tea at the kitchen table, just Mother and sister and me; that instant of anticipation just before my husband’s lips touch mine. And feather pillows, and applesauce, the faint waft of lavender when I open the glove drawer in Mom’s old vanity table, and the midnight chime of our mantel clock in the living room, which breaks the silence only to tell me that all, all is well.
Thank you, Mr. Wilder, for reminding me. I hope I will never forget again. And when despair threatens, or grief overpowers, perhaps I will remember to step into a shower of rain and feel it – really feel it – as it slaps gentle against my hair.
When my turn comes to follow your Emily up the hill, I hope I will have stored up a peck of such lovelies to take with me to wherever. I hope you did, too.
“Eleven o’clock in Grover’s Corners. You get a good rest, too. Goodnight.”
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
