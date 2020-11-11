To understand the role of microbes inhabiting us, there’s no better account than “I Contain Multitudes” by Ed Yong, a staff member of the Atlantic magazine (Harper Collins, 2016).
To get a better perspective, consider the Earth calendar in his second chapter. If the Earth was formed on Jan. 1, bacteria first appeared in mid March. (Since the Earth is 4.6 billion years old, each month corresponds to 380 million years. So mid-March is nearly a billion years after Earth’s beginning.)
These microbes were first seen by Antony van Leeuwenhoek in Delft, Holland, in the late 1600s. At a magnification up to 270 times, Leeuwenhoek saw “animalcules” in the waters of a nearby lake. He estimated that 100 of these creatures, if lined up, would be as long as a grain of sand or 3 millionths of a meter across. (1 meter = 3.3 feet.) But it wasn’t for another century before scientists began to realize the importance of these tiny creatures.
In the mid-19th century, French chemist Louis Pasteur showed that bacteria could ferment liquor and rot flesh. The germ theory was still controversial; many scientists still held that diseases were caused by miasmas or bad air from rotting matter. In Germany, Physician Robert Koch showed that a bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, was responsible for anthrax. In latter decades, bacteria were discovered responsible for leprosy, gonorrhea, typhoid, tuberculosis, cholera, diphtheria, tetanus and plague.
Previously, bacteria could not be sustained in the laboratory, now bacteria could be grown on plates of agar. British surgeon Joseph Lister began using antiseptic techniques, forcing his staff to sterilize their hands, surgical instruments and operating rooms, saving many patients from infection.
Before the end of the 19th century, the positive role of microbes in life began to be appreciated. Microbes pulled nitrogen out of the air and turned it into ammonia to use, and contributed to the circulation of sulfur through the soil and atmosphere. Bacteria in cow’s stomachs digested cellulose from plants, producing nourishing acids that could be absorbed. But the emphasis of bacteria as pathogens (disease carriers) was overcome by public health messages encouraging people to wash germs from their bodies. Then the first antibiotics were created, killing bacteria, both good and bad.
For half a century, bacteria were regarded as the enemy, to be eliminated. Gradually, at the Delft community, scientists began to realize that bacteria should be studied as communities living in host animals. In 1962, Theodor Rosebury published a book, ‘Microorganisms Indigenous to Man’. In this book, Roxbury described the prevalent bacteria, starting with birth. He suggested that microbes may produce vitamins and antibiotics.
Another scientist realizing the benefit of microbes was the French born microbiologist Rene Dubos. He realized that by eliminating native bacteria with antibiotics, they were replaced with weaker bacteria. Germ free mice raised in sterile incubators lived shorter lives, had stunted growth, and were more susceptible to stress and infections.
In the late 1960s, the American microbiologist Woese collected different species of human bacteria and extracted a molecule called 16S rRNA, common to all of them. This molecule forms part of the essential protein making moleculesffound in all organisms. Through methanogen samples from Ralph Wolfe, Woese realized that these organisms were not bacteria but a new type of organism he called Archaea, different from bacteria and life forms with a nucleus (eukcaryotes). These archaea are now regarded as one of three main branches of life — bacteria, eukaryotes and archaea. The archaea are found in hot springs and oxygen lacking environments (such as human intestines).
It is now believed that life may have originated in deep underwater “smokers” where hot streams of sulfur dioxide erupt. These early life forms may have gotten their energy from sulfur rather than sunlight.
Sky sights ahead
In mid-week, dawn begins at 6 a.m., sunrise at 7:02 a.m., sun in South at noon, sunset at 4:58 p.m., dusk ends at 6 p.m. with sunlight lasting 9 hours and 57 minutes. At 6 p.m., both bright Jupiter and Saturn are in the South at 6 p.m. Mars is in the South at 9 p.m. Venus is in the East at 6 a.m. with the bright star Spica below and to the right. The innermost planet Mercury can be seen low in the Southeast at 6 a.m.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.