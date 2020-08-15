A few columns ago, I wrote about the scientists who made the first key discoveries about atoms, including J.J. Thomson (electrons), Ernest Rutherford (nucleus) and Neils Bohr (the fixed energy levels of electrons).
This column will wrap up the remaining key findings about atoms and their particles.
In 1932, James Chadwick discovered the neutron, a nuclear particle that makes up about half of the mass of most atoms. The neutron has slightly more mass than a proton and provides a “buffer” to the protons that tend to strongly repel each other. Outside of a nucleus, neutrons have a “half life” of 10 minutes, disintegrating into an electron and a proton. In the 1930s, Wolfgang Pauli and Enrico Fermi discovered a third particle from neutron decay, a weakly interacting particle named a neutrino (for little neutral one).
Produced in the sun’s nuclear fusion reactions, billions of neutrinos pass through your body every second without any ill effects.
In a supernova explosion, vast numbers of neutrinos are produced that blow most of a heavy star apart. In 1937, a heavy particle named a meson was discovered in cosmic rays coming from all directions — this was a negatively charged particle with 300 times the mass of an electron. Cosmic rays consist of charged particles likely produced in supernova explosions that also produce many heavy nuclei such as gold, silver, iron up to uranium.
To probe deeper into atoms, physicists have developed atom colliders where atomic particles are accelerated to near light speeds and smash into other atomic particles, with the debris analyzed in bubble chambers.
There are two kinds of these devices, often called particle accelerators. The first type was the linear accelerator that propelled the beam through successive regions of alternating electric fields.
The biggest linear accelerator is the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. This device is 2 miles long, accelerating electrons up to 50 billion electron volts.(An electron volt is the energy acquired by an electron going through a voltage difference of 1 volt.)
The second type of particle accelerator is a synchrotron, which uses a linear accelerator as an ejector, an a ring of dipole and quadrupole magnets, the beam pipe and several radio frequency cavities. The biggest synchrotron is the Large Hadron Collider with a circumference of nearly 17 miles, along the Swiss-France border, accelerating protons up to 7 trillion electron volts. Typically two proton beams collide, producing a plethora of new particles.
In 1964, it was discovered that both protons and neutrons, each consist of 3 particles called quarks, each with a fractional electric charge and a fractional spin. There was a need for three different kinds of quarks, ‘up’ (u), ‘down’ (d) and ‘strange’ (s). A proton is a duu, and a neutron is a ddu. These quarks are held together by ‘gluons’ that glue the particles together.
On in the early universe at tremendous high temperatures and densities or in the collisions of proton beams in synchotrons were the gluons and quarks detected. There are far more nuclear particles but this concludes my treatment of atomic particles.
Reference: “Why the Universe Exists” by New Scientist, 2017, Great Britain and United States
Sky sights next week
Dawn begins at 5:30 a.m., sunrise at 6:30 a.m., midday at 1:19 p.m., sunset at 8:08 p.m, and dusk ends at 9:45 p.m. with 13 hours 38 minutes of sunlight.
The bright planet Jupiter and Saturn in the South at dusk. In last hour of evening, the yellow planet Mars may be seen low in the East. The brilliant planet Venus can be seen after 3:30 a.m. in the East.
The Milky Way’s ghostly glow stretches across the sky in the evening.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
