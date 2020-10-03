The list of nearest stars to our sun has changed quite a bit in the last decade due to the discovery of a new kind of stellar objects — Brown dwarfs. To get a better perspective, let’s go over the main types of stars, found in our sun’s neighborhood.
Our sun is a yellow dwarf star, in mid life, fusing four hydrogen (one proton) atoms into one helium (two protons and two neutrons) atom. This is how most stars shine. Because there is a loss of mass (0.7%) in this reaction, this mass is converted into energy by Einstein’s Equation, E(energy) = Mass x (Speed of light squared).
If we use standard physics units: Energy in Joules, Mass in Kilograms (2.2 pounds weight on Earth has a mass of 1 kilogram), the speed of light squared is 90,000 million x million ((meters/seconds) squared)). Since our sun’s core is about half helium, the sun is about half way through its life, and will shine for billions of more years. But as the sun consumes more of its hydrogen, it will expand and give off more energy, frying the inner planets in the next few billion years. (This is a good reason for relocating in the far future.)
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, 4.2 light year away, a faint red dwarf seen through telescopes from the tropics and southern hemisphere. It has at least one planet in the habitable zone (could have liquid water). This planet (Proxima B) orbits its star every 11.2 days and likely has one face perpetually turned towards its star. Proxima itself orbits two sun like stars with a period of 547,000 years.
These two stars orbit each other over a period of 80 years and are several billion miles apart. At six light years away is Barnard’s star, another red dwarf star, known for its rapid space motion. About seven light years from our sun are 3 brown dwarfs, still born stars with not enough mass to trigger nuclear fusion. They are far too faint to be seen with light but were detected by their infrared or heat waves. Brown dwarfs are about the size of giant planets with temperatures of a few hundred degrees.
There are two red dwarf stars about eight light years away. Then, at 8.6 light years away, is the night’s brightest star, Sirius (means ‘scorching’ in Greek), which dominates the winter evening sky. (A line drawn through Orion’s belt and extended to the left points to Sirius.) But Sirius has a white dwarf companion, nicknamed the “Pup,” a burned out star with the mass of our sun and the width of the Earth.
This miniature star is a white dwarf, the fate of hydrogen fusing stars when they exhaust their hydrogen. These stars then shrink a hundred fold until their electrons increase in speed and exert sufficient pressure to balance gravity. The “Pup” takes 80 years to orbit Sirius. Further out are four more red dwarf stars, which make up 80% of the stars in our galaxy. So of the stars within 10 light years of the sun, only one (Sirius) is much more luminous than our sun.
Sky sights in the week ahead: Dawn begins at 6:19 a.m., sunrise at 7:17 a.m., midday at 1:03 p.m., sunset at 6:49 p.m., dusk ends at 7:47 p.m. with sunlight lasting 10 hours and 32 minutes. The bright planet Jupiter and Saturn (to the left) shine in the southern evening sky. The bright planet Mars rises in the East about 8:30 p.m. In the eastern dawn sky, the brilliant planet Venus is striking as the morning star.
