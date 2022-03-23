My wife and I recently splurged by getting in-home massages. We scheduled a simple 30-minute massage for each of us.
My wife volunteered to go first before I even had a chance. So I sat and waited for my turn. I watched the clock tick the minutes. I tapped on the glass of the clock thinking that perhaps it had broken. In my mind I was thinking, “What is taking so long? It can’t be only 12 minutes so far!”
Finally, it was my turn. In a flash I was ready and on that table. Fourteen seconds later, I was done. Actually, it was 30 minutes but it seemed like seconds. How can the first 30 minutes of an hour seem so slow and the second 30 minutes fly by so quickly? If you are a weekly reader of my column, then you know I must find out why this happens.
An expert in the field explains the illusion of certain times seeming more fleeting than others. “That is because our brain encodes new experiences differently than familiar ones and our subjective experience of time is tied to the number of new memories we create. The more new experiences we have, the more memories that are stored, and the faster time will seem to pass during the event.” In essence a new experience will seem to go faster than something more routine. This was our first in-home massage and while on the table, time flew.
With all this in mind, I began to think about church attendance. As a pastor, I’ve put people to sleep with my sermon while others seem energized by that same sermon. So here is my conclusion, if you haven’t been to a church in a while, try it out, the service should fly by because it’s a new experience. So come on out and enjoy singing with us, giving money to the Lord’s work, opening the Bible, and enjoying what feels like the fastest church service in the east.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.