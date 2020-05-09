As the pandemic lockdown continues, it is only natural that those of us adhering strictly to the enumerated safety measures should begin to grow a little antsy.
Hibernating past the usual spring hibernation release date is wearing at best, and even our beloved family can become irritating when taken in such large, unrelieved doses.
It is now when we are tempted to let down our guard and venture out into the world, a risk which it is disastrously too early for any of us to take.
I therefore offer up the following suggestions for things you and the family can do to take the edge off this tedious sequestration:
1. Badminton: my sister has taken up this sport with her daughter in their front driveway in Gaithersburg, and has sent me videos of the two of them looking all athletic and outdoorsy as they crow over managing to hit the shuttlecock more than twice in a row.
This has inspired me to emulate their prowess. badminton (or shuttlecocks and battledors, as the Europeans call it) provides excellent exercise in the form of repeatedly bending over to pick up the shuttlecock off the ground and climbing into nearby trees to retrieve it from the highest branches.
At our house we add to this exhilarating exertion by chasing errant shuttlecocks down the side of the mountain, laughing merrily as we scramble through hip-deep mud and last fall’s leaves.
If you are sequestered without roommates, you can attempt to play this game by yourself — you get much more exercise this way, but the cost in future knee surgery is probably not worth it.
2. Teach your kids to play bridge: This assumes that you yourself already know how to play bridge. My mom taught us kids when I was five, freely admitting that she only had three children so she could make up a bridge table.
My husband and I have been teaching our two sons to play. The elder has quite taken to the game, and has even won several hands at low bid levels.
The youngest (who has reappeared from self-imposed exile in his bedroom, to our great relief) is less than enchanted with bridge; his mind began wandering long before he allowed his body to do so, but by the end of the first tutorial the rest of us were playing 3-handed, and he was sitting in a corner muttering darkly to the dog.
In an attempted quid pro quo, hubby and I have agreed to allow our offspring to teach us their favorite card game, Magic: the Gathering, in exchange for their future cooperation in the bridge venture.
My guess is we will eventually end up playing 3-handed bridge with the dog.
3. Family Baking Night: this usually ends with me up to my elbows in flour and the two boys locked in the basement. At their own request.
4. Family Movie Night: This option has a better chance of success, but only when I am willing to throw myself under the bus and cringe smilingly through explosions, car chases and graphic fist fights, or put in a token presence by reading a book in the same room while my three “boys” laugh their way through such cult classics as “Troll 2,” “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” or “Howard the Duck.”
I did manage to entice my eldest into watching a favorite movie of mine (just the two of us) called “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” on the grounds that he has a singing voice reminiscent of Howard Keel’s. (He does.)
I cautioned him beforehand that it was a musical, and a sexist film made IN a sexist time period ABOUT a sexist time period.
This did not spare me from his running commentary about PTSD among the kidnapped “brides,” jibes at the “clone brothers” and an intermittent pausing of the film so that he could synopsize the plot up to that point, giving him the opportunity to caustically and ironically point out its many flaws and absurdities.
And “Howard the Duck” is rational?
If you are going to attempt a Family Movie Night, may I suggest that you find a local drive-in theatre?
You can still practice social distancing, and if the snarky commentary gets too annoying you can always boot the others out the door and hit the road!
5. House Cleaning: You’re kidding, right?
6. Family Sing-Along Night: If COVID-19 had come along in, say, 1969, I’d be golden for this category. My parents, siblings and I were all about singing in harmony, and could gladly have whiled away an evening gathered around the piano (which none of us played well enough for the purpose, but at least we could read music.)
My current family, not so much.
The eldest son has a lovely baritone singing voice, and will harmonize carols with me in the car at Christmastime, but that’s it. The youngest only screeches acid-rock tunes with headphones securely in place.
My husband, who has a passable voice, claims that he can’t carry a tune and is confining his musical efforts to sporadically teaching himself to play the guitar, an ambition I heartily applaud.
But that’s the extent of our family’s musical interaction.
Given the choice, I guess I’ll stick with the dog. She can howl on pitch and she knows all the lyrics.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
