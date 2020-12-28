With the arrival of the new year, here are the top sky events of 2021:

• Jan. 2, Earth closest to sun at 91.5 million miles (Earth’s tilt away from sun reduces sunlight/area).

• Jan. 20, half full evening moon (view craters along lighted left edge of moon with telescope).

• Jan. 21, moon and Mars appear close.

• Jan. 28, full moon in Cancer, seen all through the night.

• Feb. 18, moon and Mars appear close.

• Feb. 19, half full evening moon (best for spotting craters with telescope).

• Feb. 27, full moon in Leo, seen all through the night.

• March 20, first day of spring, sun rises due east, sets due west.

• March 21, half full evening moon (best for spotting craters with telescope).

• March 28, full moon in Virgo, seen all through the night.

• April 4, Easter Sunday (falls on first Sunday following first full moon of spring).

• April 17, moon and Mars appear close.

• April 20, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• April 27, full moon in Libra, seen all through the night.

• May 15, moon and Mars appear close.

• May 19, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• May 26, full moon in Libra, seen all through the night.

• June 11, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• June 13, moon and Mars appear close.

• June 18, Half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• June 20, first day of summer, longest amount of daylight.

• June 23, full moon in Sagittarius, seen all through the night.

• June 27, moon and Saturn appear close.

• June 28, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• July 5, Earth farthest from sun, 94.5 million miles (Earth’s north axis then tipped toward sun).

• July 12, moon, Venus and Mars appear close.

• July 17, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• July 23, full moon in Pisces, seen all through the night.

• July 24, moon and Saturn appear close.

• July 25, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• Aug. 2, Saturn closest to Earth, seen all through the night.

• Aug. 10, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• Aug. 12, Perseid Meteor Shower.

• Aug. 15, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• Aug. 19, Jupiter closest to Earth, seen all through the night.

• Aug. 20, moon and Saturn close.

• Aug. 21, moon and Jupiter close.

• Aug. 22, full moon in Aquarius, seen all through the night.

• Sept. 7, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• Sept. 13, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).

• Sept. 16, moon and Saturn appear close.

• Sept. 17, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• Sept. 20, full moon in Pisces (Harvest Moon) seen all through the night.

• Sept. 22, fall begins, sun rises due east and sets due west.

• Oct. 9, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• Oct. 13, moon and Saturn appear close.

• Oct. 13, half full evening moon (best for craters).

• Oct. 14, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• Oct. 20, full moon in Pisces (Hunters’ Moon, seen all through the night.

• Nov. 8, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• Nov. 10, moon and Saturn appear close.

• Nov. 11, half full evening moon (best for craters).

• Nov. 11, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• Nov. 19, full moon in Taurus, seen all through the night.

• Dec. 6, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.

• Dec. 7, moon and Saturn appear close.

• Dec. 8, moon and Jupiter appear close.

• Dec. 10, half full evening moon (best for craters).

• Dec. 13 and 14, Geminid Meteor Shower.

• Dec. 18, full moon in Taurus, seen all through the night.

• Dec. 21, winter begins, shortest amount of daylight of year.

Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video