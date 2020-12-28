With the arrival of the new year, here are the top sky events of 2021:
• Jan. 2, Earth closest to sun at 91.5 million miles (Earth’s tilt away from sun reduces sunlight/area).
• Jan. 20, half full evening moon (view craters along lighted left edge of moon with telescope).
• Jan. 21, moon and Mars appear close.
• Jan. 28, full moon in Cancer, seen all through the night.
• Feb. 18, moon and Mars appear close.
• Feb. 19, half full evening moon (best for spotting craters with telescope).
• Feb. 27, full moon in Leo, seen all through the night.
• March 20, first day of spring, sun rises due east, sets due west.
• March 21, half full evening moon (best for spotting craters with telescope).
• March 28, full moon in Virgo, seen all through the night.
• April 4, Easter Sunday (falls on first Sunday following first full moon of spring).
• April 17, moon and Mars appear close.
• April 20, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• April 27, full moon in Libra, seen all through the night.
• May 15, moon and Mars appear close.
• May 19, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• May 26, full moon in Libra, seen all through the night.
• June 11, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• June 13, moon and Mars appear close.
• June 18, Half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• June 20, first day of summer, longest amount of daylight.
• June 23, full moon in Sagittarius, seen all through the night.
• June 27, moon and Saturn appear close.
• June 28, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• July 5, Earth farthest from sun, 94.5 million miles (Earth’s north axis then tipped toward sun).
• July 12, moon, Venus and Mars appear close.
• July 17, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• July 23, full moon in Pisces, seen all through the night.
• July 24, moon and Saturn appear close.
• July 25, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• Aug. 2, Saturn closest to Earth, seen all through the night.
• Aug. 10, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• Aug. 12, Perseid Meteor Shower.
• Aug. 15, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• Aug. 19, Jupiter closest to Earth, seen all through the night.
• Aug. 20, moon and Saturn close.
• Aug. 21, moon and Jupiter close.
• Aug. 22, full moon in Aquarius, seen all through the night.
• Sept. 7, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• Sept. 13, half full evening moon (spot craters with telescope).
• Sept. 16, moon and Saturn appear close.
• Sept. 17, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• Sept. 20, full moon in Pisces (Harvest Moon) seen all through the night.
• Sept. 22, fall begins, sun rises due east and sets due west.
• Oct. 9, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• Oct. 13, moon and Saturn appear close.
• Oct. 13, half full evening moon (best for craters).
• Oct. 14, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• Oct. 20, full moon in Pisces (Hunters’ Moon, seen all through the night.
• Nov. 8, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• Nov. 10, moon and Saturn appear close.
• Nov. 11, half full evening moon (best for craters).
• Nov. 11, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• Nov. 19, full moon in Taurus, seen all through the night.
• Dec. 6, moon and Venus appear close at dusk.
• Dec. 7, moon and Saturn appear close.
• Dec. 8, moon and Jupiter appear close.
• Dec. 10, half full evening moon (best for craters).
• Dec. 13 and 14, Geminid Meteor Shower.
• Dec. 18, full moon in Taurus, seen all through the night.
• Dec. 21, winter begins, shortest amount of daylight of year.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
