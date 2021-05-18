As we begin to emerge from one of the most challenging year of our time, a new, deadly trend is on the rise in Maryland. By the end of March 2020, residents statewide were on stay-at-home orders in swift response to COVID-19 and quickly traffic volumes were down more than 50%. With significantly fewer cars on the roads, Marylanders continued to lose their lives in crashes at an alarming rate.
In 2020, 568 people lost their lives while driving, riding, walking or biking, a 6.4% increase from 2019 when the state had 535 fatalities. This is the highest number of fatalities since 2008.
Unfortunately, that trend was common across the country. The data shows that while millions of Americans were adjusting to their new normal and trying to limit risk of exposure to an unknown, contagious virus, many were taking to the open roads to engage in dangerous activity behind the wheel. In Maryland, police reports cite an increase in reckless behavior — higher speeds (some in excess of 95 mph), impairment, distracted driving and lower seat belt use. While we see these behaviors as contributing factors every year, the recklessness was amplified due to the lower traffic volume. While overall crashes decreased by approximately 20% last year, crashes were much more severe, leading to the increase in fatalities.
In February, a speed-related crash involving a high-profile celebrity led to speculation — and misconceptions — about whether speed alone can be enough to cause serious injuries and even death. It is critical to understand that speeding has been a factor in one-third of traffic deaths in America for more than 20 years. The laws of physics teach us the higher the collision speed, the higher the likelihood of property damage, injury and death.
With 94% of all crashes being caused by human error, each of us has the responsibility to change our behavior and reverse this trend. The pandemic has created unforeseen challenges nationwide, but an increase in fatalities on our roads should not have been one of them. We all have the choice and responsibility to make sure during these difficult times families do not have to take on the additional burden of burying a loved one due to a crash. The impact on families and communities, is devastating and lasts for years.
To achieve our goal of zero deaths on our roads, it is going to take the same amount of commitment and fortitude that we have shown over the last year in the face of unprecedented adversity. We must all buckle up, slow down, eliminate distractions and drive sober. I am asking each of you to make the pledge to be the safe driver and help us safe lives on Maryland roadways.
Christine Nizer is the administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration and serves as the governor’s highway safety representative.
