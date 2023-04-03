Sarah pulled out of our building’s parking lot Jan. 3, 2022, two children in tow, with no plans to do anything but return to their home in Cresaptown after a pleasant holiday weekend at our North Carolina beach condo and a respite from Western Maryland winters.
Her husband, Jeremy, was waiting at home to greet his family upon their return after working his night shift job. The trip usually takes about eight hours’ driving time, with another hour or so for bathroom breaks and refueling. This one would take considerably longer.
The winter forecast was for some light precipitation around Richmond, a point about halfway through the trip. Emily, 12, and Jack, 10, busied themselves with their handheld devices, oblivious to the work their mom was expending to keep her eyes on the road, all the while looking forward to her warm bed.
The two-hour trip from the beach to I-95 went off without a hitch, but she started seeing snow flurries while on the I-295 bypass around Richmond, which started coming faster and heavier.
Closing in on Fredericksburg, near Ladysmith, she started noticing an ominous sign — brake lights. Lots and lots of brake lights, and within a minute, the traffic stopped altogether. No big deal, she thought, as they very often encountered back-ups on the interstate.
She had the foresight to load up on kid snacks, which were always in demand, and she had refueled in Virginia, so she was good to go for a while. But sitting in a stationary car was just not her idea of fun.
Conserving gasoline and heat became her biggest concerns as the minutes turned to hours, her children turned restless and her fears turned into reality; she was stuck in an interstate nightmare. The snow soon exceeded the original forecast and dumped about 6 inches around their temporary home.
As the night came upon them, Emily and Jack both snoozed fitfully, awakening occasionally to check their lack of progress, and to get reassurances from their mother that all would be well. Sarah wasn’t so sure.
They turned off all of the things that used energy, and kept the heater running on low. They had blankets and pillows from their stay at Grandma and Grandpa’s place, so they kept comfy. Their constant views were tractor-trailers and the berm of the road, neither of which looked attractive to full bladders and increasingly burgeoning bowels. And then the inevitable happened.
“Mommy, I have to go to the bathroom.” Sarah retorted, “No. 1 or no. 2, Jack?” No. 1 was the welcome reply. So she bundled Jack up, took him outside of the car, onto the berm, helped him deal with his clothing, waited for his bladder to empty, rewrapped him and returned to their oasis amid this winter storm.
Emily would also have to make the same trek later, but she was old enough to take care of herself. Sarah also had to use their bathroom without walls, and all semblances of vanity evaporated quickly; she wasn’t the only traveler experiencing this unusual process, but that was little comfort.
Throughout the night they watched the clock creep along its dutiful path, painfully reminding them and their neighbors that they were still trapped in a twilight zone, on a road that never seemed very scary before.
As the hours piled up, Sarah thought for sure they would start moving soon, and that their conservation of fuel would sustain them for the duration — however long that might be. But as the night turned the page on a new day, she grew less and less confident.
Sleeping was almost out of the question, but boredom and inactivity soon took its toll on them. Concerned about possible traffic movement, Sarah never slept more than an hour the whole night. When they came to life, the sun greeted them, but their nightmare still continued.
As the morning hours churned on, they noticed some movement in the slow lane. They would later find out that traffic was slowly exiting to a road parallel to the interstate. It was now 11 a.m. on day two; 26 hours in their car.
Around 1:30, the creeping process began in earnest, moving them along from mile marker to mile marker, painfully slowly, but moving just the same.
Sarah got off I-95 at Route 17 in Fredericksburg. Traffic slogged all the way to I-66 and into Winchester, but it was still a welcome relief to be doing anything but idling. They finally returned home after their 33-hours-long journey, happy at last to stretch their legs and use a normal bathroom.
Their odyssey was not unique during that New Year’s weekend snowstorm, but they’ll have the undisputed Length-of-Time-In-A-Car record for years to come.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weeks.
