How do you deal with loss? Not just the loss of a loved one who filled your life and haunts your dreams — we all face that at one time or another, and struggle through it with a helping hand, a shoulder offered, a sharing of the burden. You either come out the other side and soldier on or you don’t; you either let it defeat you or you persevere. It’s an experience as common as sunrise, as painful as amputation, as wistful as memory, as universal as breath.
But this, somehow, seems different.
How do you deal with the loss of icons, of social norms, of a world so familiar that its disappearance feels disorienting and just plain wrong?
Daily life is like that now. Beloved faces are gone from our orbits, some through death, some through the distancing this pandemic demands. Our worlds are curtailed, restricted to home and hearth. Our circles have shrunk to coin-sized spheres, bounded by windows and walls, and those closest who are not sick. Those who are sick are beyond our reach, even for a farewell embrace.
Our lifelines to the outside world — social media, television, radio, phones, newspapers, magazines — resonate with ceaseless disasters: wildfires, hurricanes, unprovoked shootings, COVID numbers, protests, violence, deceit, unreliable governments and unsympathetic politicians — making our forays into the outside world ghastly enough to drive us back indoors, back into our cocoons. A presidential campaign as divisive, rage-filled and brutal as any in living memory scorches families into internal alienation. An angry, hostile, unrecognizable national atmosphere offers no comfort; instead, it shocks with a slap-in-the-face like opening a door into Dante’s Inferno.
Some grapple with hunger, eviction, job loss, sickness without insurance, lifelong disabilities wrought by COVID, death. Others, on top of everything else, still confront the weary, age-old reality of racial injustice, a sort of pre-COVID virus which has always made leaving the house risky for some. Wildfires rampage so that our wild places and whole towns vanish in the blink of a demonic eye. Hundred year storms lash our coasts what seems like weekly, flooding and beating down as Mother Nature unleashes her fury at how we are treating her. (If only we could coordinate the flooding rains to douse the whipping wildfires…) Add to this the passing of those who have inspired — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Lewis, Chadwick Boseman — and those who have served — medical professionals, first-responders — and there seems no end to the grief and the hopelessness. No matter your race, gender, age, political affiliation, religion, financial status — each of our Americas, each of our own little worlds, is dark and unrecognizable.
So how do we survive? How do we persist? How do we emerge unbroken, unembittered, strong?
We can argue over who is at fault for our national situation. We can lay blame and call for retribution — and eventually we probably will, that is human nature. We can point fingers and demand revenge. We can assess and rebuild, ponder what went wrong and try to prepare better for future such times. But that is for tomorrow.
Today we fight. We share. We uplift. Today we look for commonality. We suffer together, in spite of quarantines, and so we must survive together. We acknowledge that this planet, racked as it is with current pains, is the only vessel we have to inhabit, and that the death of one creature diminishes the life of all. So we reach out. We embolden the better angels of our natures and stifle those impulses that range us one against another. We examine our souls to see what is right, what truly matters, what is gold and what is dross. Then we act.
We look into the shadows to see who endures silently, in darkness, so that we may bend down, extend a hand. We search for voids we are capable of filling, and step in without hesitation. We rise up, humans all, and love on a scale never before seen, because it has never before been so critical. We remove blinders, evolve past prejudices, throw off lethargy and welcome challenge — because this is our only path. We recognize that overcoming what we face today will shape and make possible a world we may revel in tomorrow. COVID-19, global warming, tyranny and division — they are all symptoms of the deeper diseases threatening our planet: the diseases of ignorance, of “otherness” and of narrowness of mind. But joy can come in the morning, after this long night of pain, if we travel this labyrinth together, lighting each other’s way.
“Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Those are Martin Luther King’s words, over half a century old. We ought to remember that. We will correct the wrongs and repair the damage when a bright tomorrow replaces this living nightmare. For now, we need to love. Everyone. Because everyone is suffering, and everyone deserves what humans are uniquely qualified to give.
Today demands that we throw off all excuses for being less than we can be; today demands that we stretch ourselves to fit the times, to recognize our pettiness for the cop-out that it is, to rise above it. We must care, with all our being, because there is no other way. And we must resolve that, as we have all shared the agony, we must all share the joy that comes in the morning. We must see to that. It will be the reward for perseverance — a better country, grown out of this baptism of fire, or else the purifying flames are wasted. As new growth carpets the wildfire desolation, new trees will grow in the wake of the blaze. We must grow anew, after this, our burning. And we will. Because we can.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
