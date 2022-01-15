Another year in the weather history books as 2021 came to a close on a rather mild note.
Looking back across those 12 months we saw a little bit of everything. Total rainfall for the year averages 37.36 inches but 2021 started dry and ended on a dry note with our total rainfall totaling 33.11 inches, which is 4.25 inches below average.
The maximum temperature peaked at a hot 101 degrees and our coldest day started at a very cold 9 degrees. Snowfall totaled 19 inches for the year here in the Queen City with 17.6 inches accumulating in February. In fact February was our snowiest month and January contributed 1.4 inches of snow.
The wettest month in 2021 was September with a staggering 7.15 inches of rain being measured. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped 4.49 inches causing some issues in the tri-state area. November went to the other side of normal with .67 inches being observed. Unlike the last few years, Cumberland saw the temperature climb over 100 degrees on two occasions but even though it was that hot our temperature did not fall below zero at any time during 2021. We did notice that 30 days spiraled into the 90s along with the usual humidity in the months May through September.
The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center calls for temperatures to average above, below or about normal and precipitation is listed as above average. The 90-day outlook indicates above normal temperatures and the precipitation is forecast to be average, above or below normal.
Not many complaints about December’s weather with mild temperatures and very little rainfall to be found during the month. Rainfall totaled 1.27 inches compared to the average of 2.85 inches so we came up 1.58 inches short. Rainfall between Christmas and New Year’s saved us from another month of what would have been less than .75 inches.
The maximum temperature for December was a balmy 74 degrees and the minimum temperature slid to a cold 15 degrees. Christmas Day saw our temperature top out at 68 degrees. The average maximum temperature for December was 51.8 degrees and the average minimum was 30.4 degrees.
The temperature profile for the month stacked up like this. One day into the 70s, five days were in the 60s, 10 days remained in the 50s, 10 days climbed into the 40s and five days failed to see the temperature get out of the 30s. December was a rather tranquil month with no measurable snow, 16 days the temperature was above 50 and no major weather-related events were noted.
2021 is behind us and now we can focus on a better 2022. Last summer the family went to Topsail Beach, North Carolina, for a week’s vacation. Looking back over my years of vacay, I can’t find any place that was more enjoyable than Topsail. The ocean water was an incredible 82 degrees and the food was outstanding and the folks were very friendly plus the landscape was breathtaking.
January and February are usually cold and perhaps snowy so I’m concentrating solely on the beach. Until next month, relax and enjoy!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
