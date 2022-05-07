Here we are in the month of May and hopefully the weather will settle somewhat as we drift toward vacation season.
April served up a bit of everything, including a 4.6-inch snowstorm on the 18th. This late bloomer caused more headaches for travelers as police agencies, road crews and fire and EMS personnel converged on the interstate for multiple vehicle accidents scattered everywhere.
At the very best, traffic was at a standstill and crews attempted to clear the roads quickly but a wet, heavy snow and a temperature hovering just above the freezing mark complicated the effort.
The Cumberland area was not spared and what was forecast to be a light snow turned out to be 4.6 inches of misery. At times I was measuring snow at the rate of 1.5 inches an hour but our problems were small in comparison to Garrett County and the folks in the higher elevations of nearby Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
My Grandma Golden always told me that April showers brought out the May flowers and they came out right on schedule this year despite the snow and some really chilly temperatures.
Despite that very heavy, wet snow, precipitation for April still came in a little under average. Precipitation totaled 3.19 inches compared to an average of 3.30 inches, so we were down just .11 inches.
The maximum temperature zoomed to a hot 93 degrees and the minimum temperature was a chilly 31 degrees. The average maximum temperature for April was 65.9 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 40.0 degrees. Total snowfall for the month was 4.6 inches of snow. Temperatures were all over the place with one day reading in the 90s, four days hitting the 80s, 70s were noted seven days, six days were in the 60s, nine days remained in the 50s and three days failed to climb out of the 40s.
Average precipitation for the first four months of 2022 is 11.70 inches and the Queen City received 10.23 inches, keeping us at a deficit of 1.47 inches. Total snowfall for the same time period was 16.2 inches. Looks like we got off pretty lucky this year.
The Memorial Day weekend will be upon us in three short weeks and we’re looking to escape the doom and gloom of the news, ridiculous gas prices and through the roof inflation. We all want to hit the beach, hike our favorite trails, go camping or perhaps a family get-together around the grill in the backyard.
With that in mind, let’s check the forecast for May from our folks at the Climate Prediction Center. The 30-day forecast for May indicates that temperatures are to be slightly above normal. Precipitation is too close to call so rainfall is likely to be average, below average or about normal. The next three months are important to each one of us as we contemplate that vacation we’ve been yearning for. Temperatures for May, June and July, are forecast to be above average and rainfall also is forecast to be above average. Sounds good to me. I’m ready to start packing!
Spent a few minutes reviewing some lightning safety rules when I stumbled across something that I really didn’t realize. Back in my younger days, my friends and I and members of Boy Scout Troop 16 spent a lot of time exploring caves in the region. We spent days at the Smoke Hole recreation area climbing up that 2-mile trek to get us to the top of Eagle Rock and a myriad of caves. We also journeyed to Franklin, West Virginia, in search of a huge cave that we had to be lowered into one at a time, dropping the boys 50 feet into a wonderland that we never dreamed of seeing.
Cavers should avoid cave entrances during thunderstorms. Small overhangs can allow arcs to cross the gap. Natural caves that go far into the ground can be struck, either via the entrance or through the ground. People have been shocked standing in water half a mile inside caves. If you are caving near an entrance during electrical activity, don’t stand in water, avoid metal conductors like ladders, cables and railings and avoid bridging the gap between ceiling and floor. Lightning travels along vertical surfaces to seek the ground, so you must be extra careful if you are going into the underground when thunderstorms are in the forecast.
Next month we’ll take a look at the latest hurricane forecast for this hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and runs through the end of November. Also, it’s the 50th anniversary of a major storm that affected a large portion of the area. Relax and enjoy, Weatherwise will return in June.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
