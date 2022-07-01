On a late June afternoon, I was resting in my lounge chair watching the local glider guys pilot their way through the skies high above the Queen City. My earpods were in and I was enjoying an immense trip through the last five decades of assorted favorites. The Beach Boys, Bee Gee’s, Bocelli, Donny and Marie, Roy Orbison and many, many other recorded favorites enriched my hearing with melodies from a long time ago.
While soaking up my dose of vitamin D, I couldn’t help but think just how blessed I am to have a wonderful family with my granddaughters leading the way with a splendid dance review, both going to be on the field this year with the Fort Hill High School marching band, and I would be remiss if I did not mention my son Sean and his super wife Kristie.
With visions of the dance review in my head, I can’t help but wonder all the time and talent that goes into that show, from the wee little dancers to the ladies that are still dancing full throttle while ignoring their age. Life was good in June with a trip to the airport to check out the vintage aircraft and don’t you know while I was there I ran into my longtime friend and pilot, Brian Brinsfield. After reminiscing about the old days, Brian left to do what he does best, pilot Trooper 5 on another lifesaving mission.
The big news of the month was the fact that my Mom, Betty Thomas, turned 98 years old and of course that called for food and cake at Sean’s home. On the down side, my friend and longtime work partner Gary Wolford passed away. I worked with Gary for a few years at Civil Defense before we became 911 and he taught me the ropes of how to dispatch before the days of computers when we had to really know the county and surrounding area.
Another sad note was the passing of Steve Vandenberg, a great guy whose talent helped put Cumberland on the sports map. I often told Steve at the market that he was one of the very few guys I had to look up to. Condolences to Wayne Babb on the passing of his mom, Bernice. She was a sweet lady who I’ve known for the last 50 years. I first met her when I stopped at her house in the wee hours of the morning checking on her and Wayne during one of many high water events in Locust Grove.
Fifty years ago on June 21-23, a tropical cyclone, the very first in a slow Atlantic season, formed in the Caribbean Sea and moved toward landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Its most significant impacts would be felt in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as its large circulation moved northward, restrengthened and combined with a second, non-tropical storm. That tropical cyclone was Agnes, which still stands today as the flood record in much of the region.
It struck on the longest day of the year, and for many, it was truly a long day. When all was said and done, Agnes caused 128 deaths and damage was in the billions of dollars. Nationwide, Agnes was at that time the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. More than two-thirds of the damage and 50 of the deaths occurred in Pennsylvania. Freshwater runoff into the Chesapeake Bay caused losses to the shellfish and oyster industry as well as 569 bridges being either washed out or closed. The storm was so huge it even created 15-foot waves on Lake Erie, flooding the coastline there. Let’s hope we never see another hurricane with that much power and destruction move up the East Coast.
After a long wait, temperatures began to rise and June really started to feel like summer. On the flip side, rainfall was scant and scattered over the month and the streams and grass were beginning to show signs of stress due to lack of rain and searing temperatures. Rainfall for the month totaled 1.28 inches, which is 2 inches below the average of 3.28.
The maximum temperature for June was a sizzling 99 degrees while the minimum temperature was a very pleasant 51 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 86.3 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 59.4 degrees. The temperature profile for June included 11 days in the 90s, 14 days were in the 80s and five days remained in the 70s. Severe weather surrounded the Cumberland area but very little rainfall was produced.
We are at the halfway mark of the year so let’s check out the precipitation total for the first six months of 2022. Precipitation averages 19 inches and the official figures are 17.31 inches so we are coming up short by 1.69 inches.
The Climate Prediction Center is looking at the month of July to show temperatures above normal and precipitation is forecast to be above normal. For July, August and September, we are looking at temperatures as well as precipitation to average above normal.
We’re right smack dab in the middle of summer. Time to relax and enjoy!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
