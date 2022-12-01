Christmas came earlier than expected this year. Kevin Witt, forecaster at the National Weather Service Sterling office, stopped by a couple of weeks ago to do some repair work on my digital thermometer.
Some of the faithful Weatherwise readers may actually know Kevin. He’s kind of a local guy being raised in nearby Wellersburg. In addition to being a forecaster, Kevin also leads the cooperative weather observer program and takes care of a large network of observers.
After learning I had received the coveted Thomas Jefferson Award last year, everything was finished up and Kevin presented the actual award to me. This is the nation’s highest honor presented to an individual cooperative observer for the National Weather Service and only five of these awards are given out nationally each year. Part of the accompanying letter said, “the temperature and precipitation you record in Cumberland are a great benefit to our agency and many other users who have an interest in daily weather, long-term climate and water resources. Since April 1, 1965, you have proudly served the citizens of Maryland and elsewhere with your detailed and thorough daily reports providing an invaluable service. Thank you again for your dedication over the last 57 years as an observer! It takes tremendous effort to due this duty daily and with a detail and accuracy for that length of time.”
Kevin also surprised me with the Benjamin Franklin Award and a letter from the director of the National Weather Service, Louis W. Uccelini. “I would like to extend my personal gratitude for your 57 years of dedicated service as a Cooperative Weather Observer for NOAA’s National Weather Service. Cooperative Weather Observers like you serve a critical role by contributing to our knowledge and understanding of the local, national and global climate. Your observation over the last 57 years prove your deep level of commitment to public service and are lasting and important contribution to the NWS, research and private sector communities. More specifically, they have helped us understand and solve problems related to climate change, commerce, transportation and agriculture. Thank you for your dedication and faithful service over so many years.”
Those awards and letters were a definite surprise and what an honor to be recognized by the National Weather Service.
Old man winter is just around the corner and here’s a small list of safety tips to help you claw your way through the upcoming winter.
Caught outdoors in a winter storm? Find shelter. If there’s no shelter, build a lean-to or snow cave for protection. Build a fire for heat. Cover exposed body parts, and try to stay dry. This will help to prevent hypothermia. Melt snow for drinking water. Avoid eating unmelted snow, which can lower body temperature to deadly levels. Exercise occasionally. Move limbs, fingers and toes vigorously to keep you warm.
Protect yourself from snow squalls. If a snow squall warning is issued, delay travel. If you’re already driving, safely exit the road at the next opportunity. If you cannot exit the road in time slow down, but avoid slamming the brakes. Turn on your lights: Low-beam headlights and hazard. Pull safely to the side of the road and remain in the vehicle with your seatbelt on.
Shovel smart. Shoveling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks. Don’t push yourself. Dress warmly, making sure to cover your head, fingers and toes. Stayed hydrated, but avoid heavy meals right before or after shoveling. Move only small amounts of snow with each pass of the shovel. Take frequent breaks. Stop shoveling entirely if you feel exhausted!
Don’t forget your pets. Even with a natural fur coat, winter can be deadly for your pets unless proper care is given. Keep them warm and dry and indoors whenever possible. Provide plenty of food and water. Dehydration is especially dangerous in the winter. When outside, keep them bundled up. Limit outside time and thoroughly clean, including paws, when bringing them in.
Ice and snow, take it slow. Clean off your vehicle before driving. Flying snow from cars causes accidents. Keep it slow and don’t use cruise control. Roads can be slick even if they just look wet. Leave extra distance between vehicles. Stay especially far from snow plows.
November was a busy month with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole dropping some much needed rainfall on the region and by the middle of the month icy winds collapsed the temperature and brought the first taste of winter to the Queen City. Moisture laden snow and sleet covered the area roadways reminding all of us just how treacherous the roads can become. If that wasn’t bad enough, we were quickly reminded once again as high school football was greeted by a line of heavy snow squalls.
Precipitation totaled 3.53 inches compared to the average of 2.58 inches, so we were above normal by nearly an inch. The maximum temperature for the month was a balmy 81 degrees and the minimum slid to a numbing 15 degrees. The average maximum for the month was 56.9 degrees while the average minimum was 34.4 degrees. Here’s a rundown of the temperatures for the month. One day made it into the 80s, four days were in the 70s, seven days managed to climb into 60s, nine days remained in the 50s, six days in the 40s and 3 days failed to climb out of the 30s. A wintry mix of 1.1 inches also was noted.
The forecast for December looks like temperatures will average slightly below while precipitation could be above, below or about normal. The 90-day outlook for December, January and February indicates above normal temperatures with precipitation looking to be slightly above average.
The Weatherwise family and my faithful cats Millie and Hazel want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. Relax and enjoy. See you in 2023!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
