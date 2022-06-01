The region was hammered once again last month due to heavy rains, stream and river flooding, damaging winds, a radar-indicated tornado in Eastern Allegany County and a very dubious funnel cloud spotted in Short Gap, West Virginia.
The folks down state were greeted by two tornadoes and devastating rain that caused the usual problems for the metro area. Locally, the Potomac River at Wiley Ford crested just below 14 feet but the folks in Oldtown bore the brunt of the river as the toll bridge was submerged for a few days causing traffic disruption for daily folks driving across the river to Oldtown.
A couple of weeks ago, a line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Queen City dropping heavy rain along with damaging winds creating havoc throughout the county. In case you were keeping score, the folks in the area have been under a tornado warning twice in the last few months.
May finished on a very high note as the temperature soared to 92 degrees and out came the grills, sunscreen, the long awaited swim at Constitution Park and family gatherings and the usual trip to the cemetery to honor our loved ones.
Precipitation for May totaled 5.80 inches, which is 1.78 inches above the average of 4.02 inches of rain. Temperatures were a little extreme with the maximum topping out at 92 degrees and the minimum sliding to a chilly 36 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 75.7 degrees and the average minimum was 51.3 degrees.
The temperature breakdown for May included two 90- degree days, eight days were in the 80s, 14 days remained in the 70s, five days in the 60s and two days failed to get out of the 50s. It was a busy month with nine days of fog being observed, five days in which thunder was noted and one day of damaging winds. It’s time for the weather to settle down and get hot as we move into the summer months.
The 30-day forecast for June looks as though temperatures will average slightly above normal and precipitation could be above, below or about average. Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are indicating that June, July and August will average above normal temperature and precipitation.
Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.
NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal hurricane season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could be hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.
The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several factors, including the ongoing La Nina that is likely to persist throughout hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African easterly waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons.
Here are the names of Atlantic Tropical Cyclones for 2022: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter. Looks like we better buckle up and get ready for more action from the tropics.
Does anyone remember what happened June 21-23, 1972? Nearly 50 years ago, a tropical cyclone, the very first in a very slow Atlantic season, formed in the Caribbean Sea and moved forward to a landfall in the Florida Panhandle. But its most significant impacts would be felt in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as its large circulation moved northward, restrengthened and combined with a second, non-tropical storm.
Massive flooding and tremendous amounts of rainfall was all attributed to Hurricane Agnes. Nationwide, Agnes caused $3.47 billion in damage (in 1972 dollars) and was at the time, the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. More than two-thirds of the damage and 50 of the deaths occurred in Pennsylvania. Let’s hope we never see another Agnes hit any part of the U.S.
Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer but it puts us in the mood to head out on that long awaited vacation. Plans to visit the beach always inspire me and I can’t wait to get back to the shore and visit some of my old hangouts, grab some fresh seafood and relax. Until next month, relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in July!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
