Hot and dry was certainly the motto for the month of July. Temperatures soared and rain was hard to come by during the month. Heat and humidity plagued the region with the month starting off with a seven-day stretch of 90-degree weather.
While many parts of the country were flooded and numerous lives lost, Cumberland seemed to miss much of the precipitation. For the last two consecutive months, precipitation was scarce and we were 3.62 inches of precipitation below average for June and July. Precipitation totaled 1.94 inches, which is 1.62 inches below the average of 3.56 inches.
The maximum temperature was a stifling 100 degrees and the minimum slipped to a refreshing 55 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 89.5 degrees while the average minimum was 64.4 degrees. Here’s a rundown of the temperature profile for the month of July for the Queen City. One day hit the century mark, 18 days were in the 90s, 10 days saw temperatures remain in the 80s and just two days failed to climb out of the 70s.
No doubt about it was a hot month. A handful of thunderstorms were noted along with fog and gusty winds being observed during the month.
After a two-year absence, the Weatherwise crew hit the road for a fabulous vacation in my beloved Ocean City. We wasted little time visiting our favorite restaurant before heading to Assateague to drink in the beauty of the island, visit the beach and walk some of the beautiful trails.
We were able to hit the beach every day under perfect weather conditions. We had to deal with a shower one night on the boardwalk so we stopped in a restaurant, grabbed a bite and walked back to our place. Other than that it was a spectacular week with plenty of sunshine and of course the sea breeze helps to cool you off a bit. As usual the food was excellent and we were able to spend loads of time on the beach, somedays hitting the OC beach in the morning and then moving on to Assateague to cap off the day. It was a very relaxing, stress-free vacation and I’m looking forward for a return trip next July.
In late June, NOAA inaugurated the nation’s newest weather and climate supercomputers with an operational run of the National Blend of Models. The new supercomputer, first announced in February 2020, will provide a significant upgrade to computing capacity, storage space and interconnect speed of the nation’s Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System.
Enhanced computing and storage capacity will allow NOAA to deploy higher-resolution models to better capture small-scale features like severe thunderstorms, more realistic model physics to better capture the formation of clouds and precipitation, and a larger number of individual model situations to better quantify model certainty. The end result is even better forecasts and warnings to support public safety and the national economy.
The new supercomputers will enable an upgrade to the U.S. Global Forecast System this fall and the launch of a new hurricane forecast model called the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System, slated to be in operation by the 2023 hurricane season pending tests and evaluation. The twin Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Cray supercomputers, called Dogwood and Cactus, are named after the flora native to their geographic locations in Manassas, Virginia, and Phoenix, Arizona. They replace NOAA’s previous Cray and IBM supercomputers in Reston, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida.
The computers serve as a primary and a backup for seamless transfer of operations from one system to another. Each supercomputer operates at a speed of 12.1 petaflops, three times faster than NOAA’s former system. Coupled with NOAA’s research and development supercomputers in West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Colorado, which have a combined capacity of 18 petaflops, the supercomputing capacity supporting NOAA’s new operation prediction and research is now 42 petaflops. Dogwood and Cactus are currently ranked as the 49th and 50th fastest computers in the world by TOP500.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are forecasting temperatures to remain above normal and precipitation could be above, below or about average for the month of August. Looking ahead for the next 90 days, it looks like temperatures are going to stay above normal with precipitation slated to be slightly above average.
With the exception of Tropical Storm Colin, both the Atlantic and Caribbean have been pretty quiet this hurricane season. Colin swirled off the Carolinas in early July but to this point know major storms have developed.
Summer is slowly winding down and fall is just around the corner. There’s plenty of heat in August so enjoy the last days swimming, going to the beach, camping, hiking, canoeing or just taking in the beautiful outdoors of Western Maryland. Relax and enjoy, I’ll see you in September.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
